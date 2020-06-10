Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple To Let Users Trade In Their Mac Computers For Credit At US, Canada Stores: Report
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2020 6:27am   Comments
Share:
Apple To Let Users Trade In Their Mac Computers For Credit At US, Canada Stores: Report

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is going to let its customers turn in their old Mac devices at its retail outlets in US and Canada in exchange for credit for a new device or balance on the Apple gift card starting this month, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

What Happened

The consumer electronics company told its retail employees that the program will come into effect on June 15 in the United States and June 18 in Canada, according to Bloomberg.

The trade-in facility is already available for other Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Mac devices accounted for about 10% of Apple's revenue in 2019 at $25.7 billion, and according to Bloomberg, the move could further boost the computer sales.

Price Action

Apple shares closed nearly 3.2 higher at $343.99 on Tuesday, the record highest price in history. The shares added another 0.4% in the after-hours session at $345.40 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Big Tech Reaches New Record Heights At The Stock Market
Why Apple's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Apple Could Announce In-House Chips For Macs At WWDC: Report
Cramer: NASDAQ Rebound Makes Sense As It Better Represents Economy
Google Maps To Offer Relevant Local COVID-19 Information For Public Transport, Driving And Testing Centers
IBM Discontinues Facial Recognition Technology, Says It Can't Condone 'Racial Profiling' Or 'Mass Surveillance'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg iPhone MacBookNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com