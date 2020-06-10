Apple To Let Users Trade In Their Mac Computers For Credit At US, Canada Stores: Report

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is going to let its customers turn in their old Mac devices at its retail outlets in US and Canada in exchange for credit for a new device or balance on the Apple gift card starting this month, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

What Happened

The consumer electronics company told its retail employees that the program will come into effect on June 15 in the United States and June 18 in Canada, according to Bloomberg.

The trade-in facility is already available for other Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Mac devices accounted for about 10% of Apple's revenue in 2019 at $25.7 billion, and according to Bloomberg, the move could further boost the computer sales.

Price Action

Apple shares closed nearly 3.2 higher at $343.99 on Tuesday, the record highest price in history. The shares added another 0.4% in the after-hours session at $345.40 in the after-hours session.