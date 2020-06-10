Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Big Tech Reaches New Record Heights At The Stock Market
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2020 12:52am   Comments
Share:
Big Tech Reaches New Record Heights At The Stock Market

Shares of several major technology companies, including Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), reached new all-time highs at Tuesday's close.

What Happened

The Big Tech stocks have surged as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-related lockdowns have eased across the United States, even as the country grapples with protests in the aftermath of George Floyd.

Amazon continued to surge through the pandemic, as more people looked towards e-commerce as a measure of social distancing, and the company operated as an essential business during the lockdown. Bank of America raised its price target on Amazon's stock from $2,600 to $3,000 on Tuesday.

Microsoft saw a surge in the usage of its workspace software Teams and its cloud subsidiary, as more people turned to remote work.

Facebook has seen a rise in usage and has benefited from its recent entry in the e-commerce business, even as the advertisement revenue is hurt due to the economic fallout from the pandemic. Goldman Sachs upgraded its price target on the company's stock from $220 to $250 on Tuesday, Barron's reported.

Apple has taken a hit from coronavirus as its retail outlets across the globe remained close for an extended period. But according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the consumer electronics company may well be on its way to hit $425 on the back of the 5G technology and services business segment.

Price Action

Facebook shares closed 3.1% higher at $238.67 on Tuesday. The shares added another 0.5% in the after-hours session at $239.80.

Amazon shares closed 3% higher at $2,600.86 the same day and added another 0.5% in the after-hours at $2,614.50.

Apple shares closed nearly 3.2% higher at $343.99 and traded further 0.4% higher in the after-hours session at $345.40.

Microsoft shares closed about 0.8% higher at $189.80 and were up another 0.3% in the after-hours at $190.30.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Twitter, Square Will Mark Juneteenth As Holiday To Honor African-American Culture
Why Apple's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Apple Could Announce In-House Chips For Macs At WWDC: Report
BofA Raises Amazon Target On Sales Upside, Accelerating Unit Growth
IRS Alerts Against Criminals Profiteering From Fake Coronavirus Treatments, Charities, Phishing, Other Financial Fraud
Cramer: NASDAQ Rebound Makes Sense As It Better Represents Economy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barron’s Covid-19 protestsNews Markets Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SWAVCanaccord GenuityMaintains53.0
COUPCanaccord GenuityMaintains242.0
VRMBenchmarkInitiates Coverage On55.0
AYIJMP SecuritiesDowngrades
AMRCCraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On33.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com