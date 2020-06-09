Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 09, 2020 5:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading higher after the company announced Q1 earnings results. The company announced roughly 90% of stores have reopened to date.
  • Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares are trading higher after the company reported it secured $17.5 million in financing.

Losers

  • Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Chewy (NASDAQ: CHWY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Senseonics (NASDAQ: SENS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

