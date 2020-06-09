6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading higher after the company announced Q1 earnings results. The company announced roughly 90% of stores have reopened to date.
- Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares are trading higher after the company reported it secured $17.5 million in financing.
Losers
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Chewy (NASDAQ: CHWY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Senseonics (NASDAQ: SENS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
