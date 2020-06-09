64 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares climbed 238.3% to $7.45 after the company issued an update on its research collaboration with the Naval Medical Research Center to develop and clinically evaluate a new therapeutic against campylobacter and ETEC.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares gained 145.5% to $68.73.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares climbed 103% to $0.4726 after surging 31% on Monday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) gained 52.2% to $3.09.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 49.4% to $0.6400 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 48.3% to $2.4490 after climbing over 21% on Monday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 48.3% to $0.92. On Monday, Ideanomics announced the commencement of electric taxi deliveries for Guilin, Guanxi Province.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 47.8% to $1.86 after the company reported it sold $33 million worth of vehicles out of the Mobile Energy Global Expo Center in May.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) gained 38.1% to $3.95.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) climbed 29.7% to $25.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares gained 29.4% to $1.63 following a 19% gain on Monday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) climbed 26.2% to $6.31. Digital Ally Filing showed prospectus for 2.34 million share common stock offering at $2.15 per share.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 26.2% to $5.84.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 24.5% to $6.20.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) gained 22% to $5.22 following a 14% gain on Monday.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares gained 21.2% to $34.32. Fate Therapeutics priced its underwritten public offering of 6.182 million shares of its common stock at $28.31 per share, before underwriting discounts, for an aggregate offering of approximately $175 million.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares gained 19% to $1.0680. Aqua Metals’ CEO Cotton bought 50,069 shares at $0.87 per share.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 17.1% to $2.48.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) jumped 17.1% to $4.0397.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) climbed 16% to $3.0373.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) surged 15.2% to $11.76.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 14.2% to $7.51.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares gained 13.6% to $50.78. ZoomInfo Technologies raised $935 million last week.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) climbed 13.6% to $2.51.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares gained 13.2% to $3.5650.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) climbed 12% to $11.05.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 11.5% to $1.1150 after the company announced it provided written notice to Alliance Global Partners of its election to terminate the Amended and Restated Equity Distribution Agreement.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) gained 9.1% to $2.1699 after the company announced its Unyvero HPN Panel identifies bacterial co-infections in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in just five hours.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 5.3% to $6.90 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding for human coronavirus drug development license.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 5.1% to $77.01. Nikola shares climbed 104% on Monday after CNH Industrial announced a $250 million investment in the company as a consequence of the completion of Nikola Corp &VectoIQ Acquisition Corp's merger on June 3.
Losers
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares dipped 45.3% to $1.7711 after the company said its Phase 3 trialevaluating once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release, or DCCR, tablets for patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome did not meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in hyperphagia.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares dipped 28% to $5.82 after jumping over 54% on Monday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 27.6% to $2.52 after rising 152% on Monday.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 26.8% to $1.9754 after climbing 34% on Monday.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) fell 26.4% to $0.5395 following a 161% surge on Monday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 26.2% to $1.94 after surging 127% on Monday.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dropped 24% to $1.6650 after climbing more than 135% on Monday.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 22.5% to $1.1501 after gaining around 106% on Monday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares tumbled 22.5% to $1.96.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares fell 22.4% to $1.5750. Adial Pharmaceuticals reported the pricing of $5.2 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) dipped 22.1% to $6.40. Piedmont announced the pricing of its public offering at $6.30 per ADS.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 20.1% to $6.31.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 20% to $0.8160. Boxlight priced its 13.3 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares declined 19.6% to $1.9301.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) dropped 19.4% to $4.15.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) dipped 19% to $3.04 following a 50% gain on Monday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 18% to $0.7380 after gaining over 128% on Monday.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares declined 18% to $10.29 as equities sold off following the recent rally.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares dropped 17.4% to $1.685.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 17.1% to $2.0806 after surging 82% on Monday.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) shares dropped 17.1% to $14.15.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dipped 16.6% to $9.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) shares fell 15.9% to $2.71 after reporting a common stock offering.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares declined 15.2% to $2.63.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) dropped 14.8% to $5.52.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 14.76% to $7.45. Michaels Companies shares made a record single-day jump on Monday as JPMorgan Chase & Company upgraded the company's stock.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dipped 14.5% to $6.33 as equities sold off following recent rally.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 14.3% to $14.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) dropped 13.7% to $1.8550 following a 44% rise on Monday.
- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) fell 13.3% to $3.0799.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) shares dropped 13% to $4.17 after climbing around 45% on Monday.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) dropped 8.9% to $6.90 after climbing 110% on Monday.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) declined 8.5% to $3.22 after rising 34% on Monday.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) declined 7.3% to $3.4950 after climbing more than 14% on Monday.
