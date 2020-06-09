Market Overview

95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2020 5:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares climbed 247.9% to close at $1.48 on Monday following a 53% gain on Friday. The OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts into July.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) jumped 181.9% to close at $69.92 after surging over 76% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to extend the existing production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day through July.
  • Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) shares jumped 161.4% to close at $0.7320 after jumping 75% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to extend the existing production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day through July.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) rose 135.4% to close at $2.19 after climbing over 162% on Friday.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) jumped 115.2% to close at $5.53. The stock has experienced an increase in volatility after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) gained 110.3% to close at $7.57 after jumping 31% on Friday.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped 103.7% to close at $73.27 after climbing over 6% on Friday.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares climbed 96.9% to close at $5.00 after the company closing its underwritten public offering of 3,090,909 shares at $1.65 per share. Digital Ally shares climbed around 23% on Friday after it was reported Kansas City Police Department has purchased $2.5 million in body cameras.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares climbed 90.5% to close at $2.41 after surging 12% on Friday.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) gained 81.9% to close at $2.51 after climbing 68% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to extend the existing production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day through July.
  • RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) gained 74.4% to close at $0.41 after gaining 10% on Friday.
  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) rose 71.5% to close at $9.86.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) climbed 63.1% to close at $6.90 after rising 18% on Friday.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 58.6% to close at $8.74. JP Morgan upgraded Michaels Companies from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) surged 55.2% to close at $1.87 after jumping over 20% on Friday.
  • Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) gained 54.6% to close at $4.42.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) surged 54.3% to close at $2.53 after surging over 20% on Friday.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 54.2% to close at $8.10 on continued upward momentum surrounding the economy reopening, which would increase consumer spending and economic activity. New York City moved into phase one of its reopening plan on Monday.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) climbed 50% to close at $3.75 after OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts into July.
  • Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares gained 47.1% to close at $6.06 after the company announced the completion of an FDA INTERACT meeting for a potential cure for HIV.
  • Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) jumped 47% to close at $5.97.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NASDAQ: NINE) climbed 45.8% to close at $3.82.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) gained 45.6% to close at $3.45.
  • SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) gained 44.7% to close at $4.79 after surging 35% on Friday.
  • Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) rose 44.6% to close at $9.54.
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) climbed 44.3% to close at $2.15 following a 30% gain on Friday.
  • CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares jumped 44% to close at $0.8199.
  • ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 41.6% to close at $4.49.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) surged 41.4% to close at $5.09.
  • QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) gained 40.5% to close at $2.50 after surging around 65% on Friday.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) climbed 39.5% to close at $13.22 after climbing 28.5% on Friday.
  • CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) gained 38.7% to close at $16.81.
  • Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares gained 38.1% to close at $4.60 after climbing 21% on Friday.
  • LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares jumped 37.9% to close at $2.91 after gaining around 9% on Friday.
  • VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) shares rose 37.3% to close at $2.80.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares gained 36.9% to close at $4.53.
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) gained 36.9% to close at $21.24.
  • HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) gained 36.4% to close at $10.23.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares rose 35.9% to close at $28.74.
  • Azul, Inc. (NYSE: AZUL) climbed 35.2% to close at $17.30.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) gained 34.3% to close at $2.70 after gaining 34% on Friday.
  • Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) gained 33.8% to close at $3.52.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 32.5% to close at $5.95.
  • USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) rose 32.4% to close at $4.78.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 31.9% to close at $0.62.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares rose 31.4% to close at $2.68.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) gained 31.2% to close at $16.85.
  • Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 30.4% to close at $9.86.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares rose 30.4% to close at $3.99.
  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) gained 30% to close at $4.90.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) jumped 29.4% to close at $3.83.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 28.3% to close at $84.16.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 27.8% to close at $12.87.
  • Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) shares rose 27.7% to close at $4.43.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares surged 27.6% to close at $3.10.
  • Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) rose 27.3% to close at $3.03.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) gained 27% to close at $3.76.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares rose 26.2% to close at $6.93.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares gained 25.7% to close at $4.11.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 24.4% to close at $2.55.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) gained 24.2% to close at $3.64.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 23.7% to close at $3.97.
  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) surged 22.9% to close at $3.60.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares rose 22.8% to close at $12.56.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 22.5% to close at $11.27. Conn's is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 21% to close at $3.17 after OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts into July.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares rose 19.3% to close at $2.85.
  • Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) gained 18% to close at $20.77.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares gained 17.4% to close at $24.40 after surging 34% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to extend the existing production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day through July.
  • Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) climbed 15.8% to close at $24.91 after gaining over 16% on Friday.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) shares gained 14.4% to close at $4.28.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) gained 13.8% to close at $14.88 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $16 price target.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares climbed 13.7% to close at $7.95.
  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) rose 11.1% to close at $111.14 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 8.8% to close at $7.29.
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) climbed 6.8% to close at $7.86 after company issued an update on COVID-19 vaccine.

Losers

  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 23.8% to close at $3.95 on Friday after the company reported a $7.89 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares tumbled 22.7% to close at $9.04 on Monday after the company issued a statement on district court decision. The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled in favor of Teva Pharmaceutical in a patent litigation regarding Narcan nasal spray.
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) dropped 21% to close at $68.69.
  • Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) fell 20.3% to close at $1.1950 as the company disclosed that it has terminated its merger agreement with Ebix and also filed a litigation over Ebix's alleged breach of terms of agreement.
  • Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares declined 13.3% to close at $5.15. Genius Brands International, a children's media company,said Monday that recent short reports are full of "misleading statements, omissions of key facts, and red herrings."
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 12.7% to close at $4.81. Luckin Boss Lu Zhengyao will face criminal charges for financial fraud, according to Caixan Gloabal.
  • Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 12.2% to close at $2.42. Ascena Retail Group is in discussions regarding a potential bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 12.2% to close at $6.58.
  • Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares declined 11.2% to close at $1.99.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) fell 10.9% to close at $8.06.
  • Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) dipped 10.1% to close at $14.01.
  • Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) shares fell 10.1% to close at $47.26.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 9.6% to close at $106.80.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares dipped 9.2% to close at $8.54 after gaining 22% on Friday.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares declined 9% to close at $56.82.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 9% to close at $6.26 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) fell 8.8% to close at $4.02.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares fell 8.7% to close at $2.51 after gaining 27% on Friday.
  • TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 8% to close at $0.2072 after the company announced the pricing of a $20 million common shares registered direct offering. The offering price is $0.12 per share.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

