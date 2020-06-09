95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares climbed 247.9% to close at $1.48 on Monday following a 53% gain on Friday. The OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts into July.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) jumped 181.9% to close at $69.92 after surging over 76% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to extend the existing production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day through July.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) shares jumped 161.4% to close at $0.7320 after jumping 75% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to extend the existing production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day through July.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) rose 135.4% to close at $2.19 after climbing over 162% on Friday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) jumped 115.2% to close at $5.53. The stock has experienced an increase in volatility after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) gained 110.3% to close at $7.57 after jumping 31% on Friday.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped 103.7% to close at $73.27 after climbing over 6% on Friday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares climbed 96.9% to close at $5.00 after the company closing its underwritten public offering of 3,090,909 shares at $1.65 per share. Digital Ally shares climbed around 23% on Friday after it was reported Kansas City Police Department has purchased $2.5 million in body cameras.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares climbed 90.5% to close at $2.41 after surging 12% on Friday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) gained 81.9% to close at $2.51 after climbing 68% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to extend the existing production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day through July.
- RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) gained 74.4% to close at $0.41 after gaining 10% on Friday.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) rose 71.5% to close at $9.86.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) climbed 63.1% to close at $6.90 after rising 18% on Friday.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 58.6% to close at $8.74. JP Morgan upgraded Michaels Companies from Neutral to Overweight.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) surged 55.2% to close at $1.87 after jumping over 20% on Friday.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) gained 54.6% to close at $4.42.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) surged 54.3% to close at $2.53 after surging over 20% on Friday.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 54.2% to close at $8.10 on continued upward momentum surrounding the economy reopening, which would increase consumer spending and economic activity. New York City moved into phase one of its reopening plan on Monday.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) climbed 50% to close at $3.75 after OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts into July.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares gained 47.1% to close at $6.06 after the company announced the completion of an FDA INTERACT meeting for a potential cure for HIV.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) jumped 47% to close at $5.97.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NASDAQ: NINE) climbed 45.8% to close at $3.82.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) gained 45.6% to close at $3.45.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) gained 44.7% to close at $4.79 after surging 35% on Friday.
- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) rose 44.6% to close at $9.54.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) climbed 44.3% to close at $2.15 following a 30% gain on Friday.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares jumped 44% to close at $0.8199.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 41.6% to close at $4.49.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) surged 41.4% to close at $5.09.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) gained 40.5% to close at $2.50 after surging around 65% on Friday.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) climbed 39.5% to close at $13.22 after climbing 28.5% on Friday.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) gained 38.7% to close at $16.81.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares gained 38.1% to close at $4.60 after climbing 21% on Friday.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares jumped 37.9% to close at $2.91 after gaining around 9% on Friday.
- VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) shares rose 37.3% to close at $2.80.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares gained 36.9% to close at $4.53.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) gained 36.9% to close at $21.24.
- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) gained 36.4% to close at $10.23.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares rose 35.9% to close at $28.74.
- Azul, Inc. (NYSE: AZUL) climbed 35.2% to close at $17.30.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) gained 34.3% to close at $2.70 after gaining 34% on Friday.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) gained 33.8% to close at $3.52.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 32.5% to close at $5.95.
- USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) rose 32.4% to close at $4.78.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 31.9% to close at $0.62.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares rose 31.4% to close at $2.68.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) gained 31.2% to close at $16.85.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 30.4% to close at $9.86.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares rose 30.4% to close at $3.99.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) gained 30% to close at $4.90.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) jumped 29.4% to close at $3.83.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 28.3% to close at $84.16.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 27.8% to close at $12.87.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) shares rose 27.7% to close at $4.43.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares surged 27.6% to close at $3.10.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) rose 27.3% to close at $3.03.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) gained 27% to close at $3.76.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares rose 26.2% to close at $6.93.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares gained 25.7% to close at $4.11.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 24.4% to close at $2.55.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) gained 24.2% to close at $3.64.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 23.7% to close at $3.97.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) surged 22.9% to close at $3.60.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares rose 22.8% to close at $12.56.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 22.5% to close at $11.27. Conn's is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 21% to close at $3.17 after OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts into July.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares rose 19.3% to close at $2.85.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) gained 18% to close at $20.77.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares gained 17.4% to close at $24.40 after surging 34% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to extend the existing production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day through July.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) climbed 15.8% to close at $24.91 after gaining over 16% on Friday.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) shares gained 14.4% to close at $4.28.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) gained 13.8% to close at $14.88 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $16 price target.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares climbed 13.7% to close at $7.95.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) rose 11.1% to close at $111.14 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 8.8% to close at $7.29.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) climbed 6.8% to close at $7.86 after company issued an update on COVID-19 vaccine.
Losers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 23.8% to close at $3.95 on Friday after the company reported a $7.89 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares tumbled 22.7% to close at $9.04 on Monday after the company issued a statement on district court decision. The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled in favor of Teva Pharmaceutical in a patent litigation regarding Narcan nasal spray.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) dropped 21% to close at $68.69.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) fell 20.3% to close at $1.1950 as the company disclosed that it has terminated its merger agreement with Ebix and also filed a litigation over Ebix's alleged breach of terms of agreement.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares declined 13.3% to close at $5.15. Genius Brands International, a children's media company,said Monday that recent short reports are full of "misleading statements, omissions of key facts, and red herrings."
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 12.7% to close at $4.81. Luckin Boss Lu Zhengyao will face criminal charges for financial fraud, according to Caixan Gloabal.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 12.2% to close at $2.42. Ascena Retail Group is in discussions regarding a potential bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 12.2% to close at $6.58.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares declined 11.2% to close at $1.99.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) fell 10.9% to close at $8.06.
- Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) dipped 10.1% to close at $14.01.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) shares fell 10.1% to close at $47.26.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 9.6% to close at $106.80.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares dipped 9.2% to close at $8.54 after gaining 22% on Friday.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares declined 9% to close at $56.82.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 9% to close at $6.26 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) fell 8.8% to close at $4.02.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares fell 8.7% to close at $2.51 after gaining 27% on Friday.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 8% to close at $0.2072 after the company announced the pricing of a $20 million common shares registered direct offering. The offering price is $0.12 per share.
