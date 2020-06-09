Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The NFIB small business optimism index is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The NFIB’s index is projected to increase 1.1 points to a reading of 92.0 for May.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are estimated expected to drop to 5.75 million in April from 6.191 million in March.
- Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are expected to rise 0.4% in April.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
