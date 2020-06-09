Revlon, Chanel, L'Oréal Are Quietly Removing Talc From Their Products As Cancer Lawsuits Mount: Report

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV), L'Oréal SA (OTC: LRLCY), and Chanel have either eliminated or are in the process of eliminating talc from their cosmetic products, Reuters reported Monday.

What Happened

The move comes as the companies face lawsuits over the talc products possibly containing traces of Asbestos, which is a known carcinogen.

Privately held French beauty products maker Chanel removed talc from its loose face powder and killed a line of body talc-based powder, Reuters reported based on court documents filed in one of the lawsuits.

Revlon has also eliminated talc from its body powders, and L'Oreal is exploring alternatives to the controversial mineral, according to Reuters.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has particularly come under fire for its baby powder allegedly containing traces of the cancer-causing Asbestos, and the company last month withdrew the powder line from its market in the United States and Canada.

Price Action

