Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba To Add 5,000 Workers To Its Cloud Division As It Plans $28B Investment
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 09, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba To Add 5,000 Workers To Its Cloud Division As It Plans $28B Investment

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) on Tuesday said it was planning to add another 5,000 employees in its cloud unit by the end of this financial year globally.

What Happened

The employees will work in areas such as network, database, servers, chips, and artificial intelligence, the Chinese e-commerce giant said, as reported by Reuters.

"The digital transformation journey for businesses in China, which was previously expected to take three to five years, is now likely to be accelerated to be completed within one year," President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Jeff Zhang said, according to Reuters.

"To move forward in full speed, we are not only building trusted cloud technologies and services, but also investing in worldwide IT talents."

Why It Matters

Alibaba's statement comes two months after the company said it was planning to invest $28 billion in its cloud subsidiary. The company's cloud subsidiary makes up for 10% of its revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for cloud services, in line with an increased demand for remote services, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said at the time.

Alibaba Price Action

Alibaba shares closed 0.3% lower at $219 on Monday. The shares were mostly unchanged in the after-hours session.

Image: Alibaba Group

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Market Shrugs Off Potential Delisting Of Chinese Stocks
Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Motors Seeks $500M US IPO: Report
4 Blue Chips That Lived Up To Their Title During the Pandemic
Alibaba.com Launches North American Freight Matching Platform
MoneyGram Shares Jump 50% As Western Union Reportedly Looks For Acquisition
Apple Cuts iPhone Prices in China To Push Sales As Country Reopens Economy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China cloud computing ReutersNews Management Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com