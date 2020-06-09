Market Overview

Google Maps To Offer Relevant Local COVID-19 Information For Public Transport, Driving And Testing Centers
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 09, 2020 3:51am   Comments
Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Maps will now assist users with local coronavirus information helping them to drive or take public transport safely, as well as guiding them to testing centers.

What Happened

On Monday, Ramesh Nagarajan, Product Management Director at Google Maps, revealed the latest release of Google Maps for both Android and Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS have a feature to help commuters better plan their public transport travel. Maps’ users will be able to see when their public transport route is busy and avoid crowds.

Google Maps is also introducing driving alerts to notify users of COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions along their journey. These alerts will be rolled out first in North America and be available at border crossings in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

If the user is driving to a medical facility for COVID-19 testing, Maps will display an alert to verify eligibility and facility guidelines to avoid users getting turned away, as well as to lessen the strain on testing centers.

Why It Matters

According to Nagarajan, transit alerts are being rolled out as countries around the world reopen from lockdown.

These alerts will enable users to plan trips to avoid crowds or look up information on whether or not masks are required.

Transit alerts will be available first in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the U.S. More countries are said to be added soon.

Alerts for medical testing facilities will be available this week in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the U.S.

Alphabet Price Action

On Monday, Alphabet Class A shares closed the regular session 0.56% higher at $1,448.04, while the company’s Class C shares closed 0.57% higher at $1,446.61. In the after-hours session, Class C shares closed 0.16% higher at $1,448.97.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Covid-19 Google Maps public transportationNews Tech General Best of Benzinga

