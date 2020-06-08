Will Concealed Carry Law Improve Trucker Safety? (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2019, GE's next round of job cuts, and this week in freight.

They're joined by special guests – Ellen Voie, founder of Women In Trucking; Erik Hansen, Customer Experience Rep, Dispatch; Greg Ackner Vice President at Capital Logistics, LLC.

Plus, a SONAR powered breakdown of the freight market as we dive deeper into where rates and volumes will be headed this week.

And, Emily Szink, with this week's Big and Little Deals concerning buried treasure, Coca-Cola, Elon Musk, Amazon, and more.

