Why GrubHub's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares are trading lower on Monday.
The weakness is potentially related to reopenings of U.S. businesses, including restaurants, which could be a negative catalyst for food delivery services.
Grubhub provides an online takeout food platform for consumers, or diners, and restaurants. The firm generates revenue by charging restaurants a commission based on each order amount. It also charges consumers a delivery fee for orders where the firm handles the delivery. Grubhub has over 50,000 restaurant partners.
GrubHub's stock traded down 4.86% to $57.57 per share at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.25 and a 52-week low of $29.35.
