Why GrubHub's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2020 3:03pm   Comments
GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares are trading lower on Monday.

The weakness is potentially related to reopenings of U.S. businesses, including restaurants, which could be a negative catalyst for food delivery services.

Grubhub provides an online takeout food platform for consumers, or diners, and restaurants. The firm generates revenue by charging restaurants a commission based on each order amount. It also charges consumers a delivery fee for orders where the firm handles the delivery. Grubhub has over 50,000 restaurant partners.

GrubHub's stock traded down 4.86% to $57.57 per share at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.25 and a 52-week low of $29.35.

GrubHub Launches New Hardware, CEO Talks State Of Pickup Ordering

GrubHub Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Restaurants General

