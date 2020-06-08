Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2020 3:06pm   Comments
Share:

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher potentially on a report that the company is expanding in China with a distribution deal.

According to Barron's, Beyond Meat is partnering with a Chinese food distributor Sinodis. Sinodis distributes imported foods to 4,500 wholesalers, restaurant chains and hotels in China.

Beyond Meat is a food company that engages in the provision of revolutionary plant-based meats in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in plant-based platforms of beef, pork, and poultry.

Beyond Meat shares were trading up 21.85% at $162.70 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.71 and a 52-week low of $48.18.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

Plant-Based Food Sales Up 90% In March: Report
Cramer Weighs In On Beyond Meat, Canopy Growth, Penn National And More
Analyst: Beyond Meat's Stock Has Plenty Of Juice Left
Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 19, 2020
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: American Airlines, Peloton, Roku And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com