Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher potentially on a report that the company is expanding in China with a distribution deal.

According to Barron's, Beyond Meat is partnering with a Chinese food distributor Sinodis. Sinodis distributes imported foods to 4,500 wholesalers, restaurant chains and hotels in China.

Beyond Meat is a food company that engages in the provision of revolutionary plant-based meats in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in plant-based platforms of beef, pork, and poultry.

Beyond Meat shares were trading up 21.85% at $162.70 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.71 and a 52-week low of $48.18.