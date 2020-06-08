Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Discover Financial's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2020 3:03pm   Comments
Share:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shares are trading higher on Monday after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $56 to $58 per share.

Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payments. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts, student loans, and other personal loans. In addition, it generates revenue from payments processed on the Discover network. The Discover Network is the third-largest payment network as ranked by overall merchant acceptance, trailing Visa and Mastercard.

Discover shares were trading up 0.86% at $61.14 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $92.98 and $23.25.

Latest Ratings for DFS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
May 2020BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DFS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DFS)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Discover Financial
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Peloton, Illinois Tool Works And More
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VGNeedhamMaintains13.0
PPLUBSMaintains37.0
ADBEUBSMaintains450.0
PRDOBarrington ResearchMaintains20.0
ATVIOppenheimerMaintains75.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com