Why Kraft Heinz's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2020 3:02pm   Comments
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) shares are trading higher on Monday, after Morgan Stanley maintained its Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $28 to $30 per share.

In 2015 Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth- largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Planters, Ore-Ida, and Philadelphia.

Kraft Heinz shares were trading up 3.65% at $33.81 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $34 and $19.99.

Related Links:

Kraft Heinz Shares Lower Following Large Sale By 3G

New Kraft Heinz CEO Makes $20M Investment

Latest Ratings for KHC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2020B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2020StifelMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for KHC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

