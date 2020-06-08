Why Kraft Heinz's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) shares are trading higher on Monday, after Morgan Stanley maintained its Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $28 to $30 per share.
In 2015 Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth- largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Planters, Ore-Ida, and Philadelphia.
Kraft Heinz shares were trading up 3.65% at $33.81 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $34 and $19.99.
Latest Ratings for KHC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|May 2020
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2020
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Hold
