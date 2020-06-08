EKA Solutions Debuts Omni-TMS For Small, Medium-Sized Carriers

EKA Solutions has unveiled the second weapon in its triad of supply chain transportation management system (TMS) offerings with the release of its Omni-TMS for small and medium-sized carriers.

"EKA Omni-TMS for carriers is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that provides affordable, quote-to-cash, best-in-class, intuitive, easy-to-use functionality to empower small- and medium-sized carriers with the functionality and services to grow and perform as well or better than large fleets," JJ Singh, founder, investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc, said.

EKA offers a digital freight management ecosystem, dFEMX, that helps clients manage all of a customer's freight business including freight exchange and third-party services. It serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly ties into other freight solutions (TMS, driver apps, etc.) and third-party services, the company said.

"Intuitive precision asset and revenue management tools, real-time availability of all the data and information at the point of decision-making, automated work processes that facilitate exception management, real-time load movement visibility and live ETA will help deliver best-in-class carrier performance," Mark Walker, investor, president and chief digital officer for EKA solutions, Inc., said.

Under the dFEMX offering, EKA offers the Omni-TMS for brokers, carriers and shippers. Providing real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners.

In addition to the Omni-TMS solution, EKA is building a private marketplace platform, fourth-party logistics provider (4PL) solutions, and solutions for service providers such as insurance companies as part of its ecosystem approach.

In a May interview with FreightWaves, Singh and Walker explained that the platform allows users to add web portals for any vendor, allowing customers to extend capacity and loads, and enabling "digital freighting in a marketplace environment," Walker said.

EKA is not a brokerage, but digital brokerage is a subset of what they offer broker customers. "We give them a whole gamut of lanes based on relationships, rather than a singular one-touch or touchless lane for doing their business," explained Singh.

In mid-2019, EKA launched MPlace, a private marketplace for shippers and brokers to trade with "trusted providers in a more precise, automated and real-time manner."

The company launched its unified, cloud-based Omni-TMS platform for small and medium-sized brokers and shippers in 2018. MPlace allows shippers that need a load hauled in a new freight lane to find partners in its own private space and not have to go out to the spot market or load boards, Singh told FreightWaves at the time.

"Utilizing the EKA MPlace, customers reduce direct labor, transportation spend and contracting risk while providing end-to-end visibility, audit and analysis," Singh said.