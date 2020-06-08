Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning trading, 98 companies set new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) .

. Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 116.29% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares set a new 52-week high of $315.79 on Monday.

shares set a new 52-week high of $315.79 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) shares were up 1.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.93.

shares were up 1.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.93. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares set a new yearly high of $60.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $60.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $236.21.

stock hit a yearly high price of $236.21. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.21 on Monday.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.21 on Monday. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new yearly high of $93.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $93.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% on the session. Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.66. The stock was up 3.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $60.66. The stock was up 3.37% for the day. Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.85. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $50.85. The stock was up 1.61% for the day. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were up 0.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.19 for a change of up 0.86%.

shares were up 0.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.19 for a change of up 0.86%. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $138.22.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $138.22. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.76 on Monday.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.76 on Monday. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $118.64 on Monday.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $118.64 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.07.

shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.07. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares hit $203.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.

shares hit $203.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%. A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.70 on Monday morning.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.70 on Monday morning. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) stock hit a yearly high price of $499.61.

stock hit a yearly high price of $499.61. Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.85%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.85%. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $110.94 with a daily change of up 7.31%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $110.94 with a daily change of up 7.31%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares hit $50.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.

shares hit $50.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%. Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) shares were up 0.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $167.44.

shares were up 0.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $167.44. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.54 Monday.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.54 Monday. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.25%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.25%. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares broke to $95.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.

shares broke to $95.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $134.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $134.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%. II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.07 on Monday.

shares set a new 52-week high of $51.07 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.89. The stock traded down 0.74% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.89. The stock traded down 0.74% on the session. Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.65 on Monday morning, moving up 1.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.65 on Monday morning, moving up 1.31%. YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares set a new yearly high of $38.78 this morning. The stock was up 7.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $38.78 this morning. The stock was up 7.79% on the session. Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $60.69 with a daily change of up 2.28%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $60.69 with a daily change of up 2.28%. LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) stock made a new 52-week high of $120.00 Monday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $120.00 Monday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day. Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.12 on Monday morning, moving up 1.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.12 on Monday morning, moving up 1.47%. NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares were down 0.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.94 for a change of down 0.66%.

shares were down 0.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.94 for a change of down 0.66%. Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.94 with a daily change of up 4.73%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.94 with a daily change of up 4.73%. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $52.96. Shares traded up 1.04%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $52.96. Shares traded up 1.04%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.76 with a daily change of up 4.0%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.76 with a daily change of up 4.0%. B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.89. Shares traded up 2.87%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.89. Shares traded up 2.87%. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.54 on Monday, moving up 3.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $79.54 on Monday, moving up 3.43%. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares broke to $30.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.94%.

shares broke to $30.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.94%. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.55 on Monday morning, moving up 5.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.55 on Monday morning, moving up 5.51%. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.64%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.64%. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.89.

shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.89. Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $49.18.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $49.18. Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.61. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $24.61. The stock was up 2.77% for the day. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.31%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $50.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.31%. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.13. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $37.13. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. INTL FCStone (NASDAQ: INTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $57.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%. ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.93 on Monday morning, moving up 6.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.93 on Monday morning, moving up 6.27%. Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.83%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.83%. Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares were up 11.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.74.

shares were up 11.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.74. Collier Creek Hldgs (NYSE: CCH) shares set a new yearly high of $13.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.00 on Monday, moving up 4.81%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $12.00 on Monday, moving up 4.81%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.99. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.99. The stock was up 3.57% for the day. NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.34 with a daily change of up 7.03%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.34 with a daily change of up 7.03%. FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.39.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.39. Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares broke to $31.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.16%.

shares broke to $31.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.16%. Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) shares hit a yearly high of $36.57. The stock traded up 9.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $36.57. The stock traded up 9.36% on the session. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.62 with a daily change of up 2.7%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.62 with a daily change of up 2.7%. Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.37 with a daily change of up 6.41%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.37 with a daily change of up 6.41%. SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares set a new yearly high of $37.03 this morning. The stock was up 8.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $37.03 this morning. The stock was up 8.52% on the session. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.99. Shares traded up 1.93%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.99. Shares traded up 1.93%. Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.13 on Monday morning, moving up 0.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.13 on Monday morning, moving up 0.46%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit $16.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.

shares hit $16.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%. Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) shares hit a yearly high of $10.36. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.36. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.3%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.3%. CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares broke to $35.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.94%.

shares broke to $35.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.94%. Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares hit a yearly high of $22.35. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $22.35. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares were up 70.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.00.

shares were up 70.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.00. OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.82. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.82. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session. Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.43. The stock traded up 116.29% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.43. The stock traded up 116.29% on the session. Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) shares broke to $24.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 20.76%.

shares broke to $24.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 20.76%. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.22 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.02%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.22 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.02%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.86 Monday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.86 Monday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day. Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.90. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.90. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares hit $83.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.53%.

shares hit $83.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.53%. Citizens Holding (NASDAQ: CIZN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Monday morning, moving up 3.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Monday morning, moving up 3.92%. Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.78. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $2.78. The stock was up 3.76% for the day. Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.93.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.93. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares hit a yearly high of $17.80. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $17.80. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.63 with a daily change of up 3.93%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.63 with a daily change of up 3.93%. DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.87. The stock traded up 6.88% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.87. The stock traded up 6.88% on the session. Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.26. The stock traded up 4.58% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.26. The stock traded up 4.58% on the session. PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.00 Monday. The stock was up 3.7% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $7.00 Monday. The stock was up 3.7% for the day. Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.89 with a daily change of up 2.02%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.89 with a daily change of up 2.02%. Gordon Pointe Acquisition (NASDAQ: GPAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.76 with a daily change of up 2.22%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.76 with a daily change of up 2.22%. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.41 on Monday morning, moving up 2.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.41 on Monday morning, moving up 2.53%. Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares were up 2.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.40 for a change of up 2.02%.

shares were up 2.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.40 for a change of up 2.02%. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares hit $3.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.34%.

shares hit $3.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.34%. FTS International (AMEX: FTSI) shares were up 57.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.63.

shares were up 57.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.63. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.44 with a daily change of up 5.16%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.44 with a daily change of up 5.16%. US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.19. The stock was up 8.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3.19. The stock was up 8.04% for the day. Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.83. The stock traded up 2.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.83. The stock traded up 2.71% on the session. Document Security Systems (AMEX: DSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.48%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.48%. Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares set a new yearly high of $4.85 this morning. The stock was up 53.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.85 this morning. The stock was up 53.15% on the session. Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.80 Monday. The stock was up 7.65% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $6.80 Monday. The stock was up 7.65% for the day. SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares were up 107.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.85.

shares were up 107.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.85. Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.03%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.03%. Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares hit $4.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 28.72%.

shares hit $4.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 28.72%. US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) shares broke to $9.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.