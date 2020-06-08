Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
During Monday's morning trading, 98 companies set new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG).
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 116.29% to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares set a new 52-week high of $315.79 on Monday.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) shares were up 1.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.93.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares set a new yearly high of $60.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $236.21.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.21 on Monday.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new yearly high of $93.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% on the session.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.66. The stock was up 3.37% for the day.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.85. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were up 0.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.19 for a change of up 0.86%.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $138.22.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.76 on Monday.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $118.64 on Monday.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.07.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares hit $203.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.70 on Monday morning.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) stock hit a yearly high price of $499.61.
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.85%.
- Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $110.94 with a daily change of up 7.31%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares hit $50.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) shares were up 0.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $167.44.
- Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.54 Monday.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.25%.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares broke to $95.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $134.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.07 on Monday.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.89. The stock traded down 0.74% on the session.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.65 on Monday morning, moving up 1.31%.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares set a new yearly high of $38.78 this morning. The stock was up 7.79% on the session.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $60.69 with a daily change of up 2.28%.
- LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) stock made a new 52-week high of $120.00 Monday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.12 on Monday morning, moving up 1.47%.
- NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares were down 0.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.94 for a change of down 0.66%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.94 with a daily change of up 4.73%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $52.96. Shares traded up 1.04%.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.76 with a daily change of up 4.0%.
- B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.89. Shares traded up 2.87%.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.54 on Monday, moving up 3.43%.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares broke to $30.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.94%.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.55 on Monday morning, moving up 5.51%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.64%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.89.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $49.18.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.61. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.31%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.13. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- INTL FCStone (NASDAQ: INTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%.
- ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.93 on Monday morning, moving up 6.27%.
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.83%.
- Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares were up 11.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.74.
- Collier Creek Hldgs (NYSE: CCH) shares set a new yearly high of $13.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.00 on Monday, moving up 4.81%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.99. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.34 with a daily change of up 7.03%.
- FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.39.
- Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares broke to $31.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.16%.
- Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) shares hit a yearly high of $36.57. The stock traded up 9.36% on the session.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.62 with a daily change of up 2.7%.
- Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.37 with a daily change of up 6.41%.
- SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares set a new yearly high of $37.03 this morning. The stock was up 8.52% on the session.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.99. Shares traded up 1.93%.
- Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.13 on Monday morning, moving up 0.46%.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit $16.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
- Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) shares hit a yearly high of $10.36. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.3%.
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares broke to $35.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.94%.
- Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares hit a yearly high of $22.35. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.
- Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares were up 70.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.00.
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.82. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.43. The stock traded up 116.29% on the session.
- Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) shares broke to $24.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 20.76%.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.22 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.02%.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.86 Monday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.90. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares hit $83.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.53%.
- Citizens Holding (NASDAQ: CIZN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Monday morning, moving up 3.92%.
- Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.78. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
- Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.93.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares hit a yearly high of $17.80. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.63 with a daily change of up 3.93%.
- DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.87. The stock traded up 6.88% on the session.
- Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.26. The stock traded up 4.58% on the session.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.00 Monday. The stock was up 3.7% for the day.
- Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.89 with a daily change of up 2.02%.
- Gordon Pointe Acquisition (NASDAQ: GPAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.76 with a daily change of up 2.22%.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.41 on Monday morning, moving up 2.53%.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares were up 2.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.40 for a change of up 2.02%.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares hit $3.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.34%.
- FTS International (AMEX: FTSI) shares were up 57.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.63.
- Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.44 with a daily change of up 5.16%.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.19. The stock was up 8.04% for the day.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.83. The stock traded up 2.71% on the session.
- Document Security Systems (AMEX: DSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.48%.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares set a new yearly high of $4.85 this morning. The stock was up 53.15% on the session.
- Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.80 Monday. The stock was up 7.65% for the day.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares were up 107.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.85.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.03%.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares hit $4.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 28.72%.
- US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) shares broke to $9.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas