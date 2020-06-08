102 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares jumped 76.5% to close at $24.80 on Friday amid a gain in oil prices following positive US jobs data and as investors awaited the OPEC+ conference, hoping for output cuts.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares surged 71.3% to close at $2.57 on Friday amid volatility after the company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Hertz Global shares also jumped about 84% on Thursday.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares climbed 67.9% to close at $0.9088 on Friday following Q1 results. Hermitage Offshore posted a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.98 per share.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) climbed 67.8% to close at $1.38.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) jumped 64.8% to close at $1.78 after the company reported amendment to its credit agreement.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) climbed 51.1% to close at $65.62.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares rose 47.7% to close at $4.49.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares gained 36.1% to close at $5.51.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) climbed 35.1% to close at $3.31 after the company reported a deal to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) rose 33.7% to close at $20.79 amid a gain in oil prices following positive US jobs data.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) climbed 33.7% to close at $9.09.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) rose 32.9% to close at $13.50.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) surged 31.5% to close at $3.13.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) gained 30.9% to close at $3.60 after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 30.9% to close at $6.49.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares climbed 30.7% to close at $5.49.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 29.7% to close at $4.32.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares rose 29.2% to close at $7.43.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) climbed 29.1% to close at $3.68.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 28.5% to close at $9.48.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) jumped 28.4% to close at $17.98. Applied Molecular Transport priced its 11 million share IPO at $14 per share.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 26.7% to close at $2.75.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) climbed 26.7% to close at $5.50.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) rose 26.3% to close at $15.52.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) jumped 25.8% to close at $3.36.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares rose 25.1% to close at $6.43.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) gained 24.9% to close at $11.05.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares gained 24.7% to close at $2.37. XpresSpa shares jumped around 76% on Thursday after the company’s 8-K showed it has entered a warrant exchange deal for 6.186 million shares to buy company shares.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) rose 24.6% to close at $3.60.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) climbed 24.4% to close at $6.33.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) gained 24.2% to close at $2.82.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares gained 24.1% to close at $5.10.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares climbed 23.6% to close at $16.07.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) climbed 23.6% to close at $3.41.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) climbed 23.6% to close at $4.51.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares rose 23.5% to close at $7.98.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares gained 23.4% to close at $0.1685. Seanergy Maritime shares climbed 11% on Thursday following tweet from the company on Capesize daily earnings being up 69% in June.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 23% to close at $2.62.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 22.7% to close at $2.54.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares climbed 22.3% to close at $15.31.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) gained 22% to close at $2.83 after jumping around 20% on Thursday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 22% to close at $9.40.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) surged 21.5% to close at $2.77.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) rose 21.3% to close at $11.86.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) gained 21.2% to close at $11.27. Service Properties Trust priced its $800 million of senior unsecured notes on Thursday.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) surged 20.9% to close at $3.59.
- Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) rose 20.7% to close at $4.60.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) jumped 20.7% to close at $3.33.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares rose 20.4% to close at $69.44 following strong US jobs data and continued optimism amid the reopening of the economy.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 20.4% to close at $5.25 following strong US jobs data and continued optimism amid the reopening of the economy. As the economy reopenings, consumer spending in the sector should increase.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares jumped 20.1% to close at $17.74.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 19.9% to close at $18.43.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares gained 19.2% to close at $11.16.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) rose 19% to close at $4.32.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) climbed 18.2% to close at $4.23 following a 23% surge on Thursday.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) gained 18.1% to close at $4.51.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares rose 17.9% to close at $8.36.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) shares gained 16.4% to close at $21.51 following strong US jobs data and continued optimism amid the reopening of the economy.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares gained 16.2% to close at $5.75.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) shares gained 15.1% to close at $12.34.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares gained 15% to close at $2.45 as the FDA approved its supplemental New Drug Application for new strength of XERAVA for injection as treatment for complicated intra-abdominal infections.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) gained 14.5% to close at $12.12 after gaining more than 5% on Thursday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) gained 14.5% to close at $22.43.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) gained 14.1% to close at $6.39.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 14.1% to close at $13.02 after declining over 6% on Thursday.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) gained 14% to close at $2.93.
- Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) climbed 13.3% to close at $2.38 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 12.9% to close at $2.98 as the company said the FDA has accepted its sNDA for Gocovri as a treatment for OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease patients receiving levodopa-based therapy. The company said the anticipated PDUFA action date is Feb. 1, 2021.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares rose 12.7% to close at $3.01.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares gained 12.4% to close at $6.16.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares gained 11.9% to close at $2.07 after reporting Q1 results. Dynagas LNG Partners swung to a profit of $0.11 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per share.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) gained 11.2% to close at $18.59. American Airlines surged more than 41% on Thursday after the company said it will boost its U.S. flight schedule next month. It plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares gained 11% to close at $10.61.
- Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares gained 10.8% to close at $32.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) gained 10.8% to close at $4.31.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) gained 8.5% to close at $42.40 following a 16% gain on Thursday.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) rose 7.6% to close at $22.62 after climbing over 21% on Thursday.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 7% to close at $8.74 after jumping 19% on Thursday.
Losers
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares dipped 40.2% to close at $0.98 on frdiay after gaining over 83% on Thursday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares fell 33.8% to close at $1.04. Titan Medical shares jumped 463% on Thursday after the company announced development and license agreements with Medtronic and a senior secured loan.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 24.5% to close at $2.74. Cinedigm shares surged 177% on Thursday after the company announced it has partnered with Vewd for global OTT channel distribution.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 24.2% to close at $0.6065 following a 93% surge on Thursday.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 20.1% to close at $7.56.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) dropped 17.6% to close at $12.19.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 16% to close at $11.16.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) tumbled 15.1% to close at $6.66.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) fell 15% to close at $3.06.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) tumbled 15% to close at $2.73.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dropped 14.3% to close at $2.57.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares fell 14.2% to close at $32.56. Slack Technologies reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but withdrew its annual billings guidance. Amazon and Slack also announced a strategic partnership in a bid to compete with Microsoft’s Teams.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 13.4% to close at $5.94. Genius Brands shares fell 13% on Thursday as the company announced plans to sell up to 60.1 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares declined 12.2% to close at $3.46.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 11.2% to close at $6.88. Kezar Life Sciences gained 73% on Thursday after the company announced updated results from the Phase 1b portion of the Phase 1b/2 MISSION study, which is evaluating the safety and tolerability of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus with and without nephritis, showing overall improvements across seven measures of disease activity.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) shares dipped 11% to close at $2.44 following Q1 results.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 10.8% to close at $5.80.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) fell 10.8% to close at $5.54.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares dipped 10.1% to close at $1.96.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) dropped 10% to close at $197.98 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) dropped 9.6% to close at $18.75. GAN is expected to release Q1 earnings on June 17.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 9.5% to close at $0.38 after gaining around 8% on Thursday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares declined 7.8% to close at $7.36.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 7% to close at $2.94.
