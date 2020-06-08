Market Overview

102 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2020 4:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares jumped 76.5% to close at $24.80 on Friday amid a gain in oil prices following positive US jobs data and as investors awaited the OPEC+ conference, hoping for output cuts.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares surged 71.3% to close at $2.57 on Friday amid volatility after the company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Hertz Global shares also jumped about 84% on Thursday.
  • Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares climbed 67.9% to close at $0.9088 on Friday following Q1 results. Hermitage Offshore posted a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.98 per share.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) climbed 67.8% to close at $1.38.
  • QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) jumped 64.8% to close at $1.78 after the company reported amendment to its credit agreement.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) climbed 51.1% to close at $65.62.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares rose 47.7% to close at $4.49.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares gained 36.1% to close at $5.51.
  • SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) climbed 35.1% to close at $3.31 after the company reported a deal to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) rose 33.7% to close at $20.79 amid a gain in oil prices following positive US jobs data.
  • Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) climbed 33.7% to close at $9.09.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) rose 32.9% to close at $13.50.
  • Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) surged 31.5% to close at $3.13.
  • AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) gained 30.9% to close at $3.60 after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 30.9% to close at $6.49.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares climbed 30.7% to close at $5.49.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 29.7% to close at $4.32.
  • Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares rose 29.2% to close at $7.43.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) climbed 29.1% to close at $3.68.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 28.5% to close at $9.48.
  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) jumped 28.4% to close at $17.98. Applied Molecular Transport priced its 11 million share IPO at $14 per share.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 26.7% to close at $2.75.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) climbed 26.7% to close at $5.50.
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) rose 26.3% to close at $15.52.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) jumped 25.8% to close at $3.36.
  • Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares rose 25.1% to close at $6.43.
  • Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) gained 24.9% to close at $11.05.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares gained 24.7% to close at $2.37. XpresSpa shares jumped around 76% on Thursday after the company’s 8-K showed it has entered a warrant exchange deal for 6.186 million shares to buy company shares.
  • Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) rose 24.6% to close at $3.60.
  • Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) climbed 24.4% to close at $6.33.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) gained 24.2% to close at $2.82.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares gained 24.1% to close at $5.10.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares climbed 23.6% to close at $16.07.
  • EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) climbed 23.6% to close at $3.41.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) climbed 23.6% to close at $4.51.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares rose 23.5% to close at $7.98.
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares gained 23.4% to close at $0.1685. Seanergy Maritime shares climbed 11% on Thursday following tweet from the company on Capesize daily earnings being up 69% in June.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 23% to close at $2.62.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 22.7% to close at $2.54.
  • Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares climbed 22.3% to close at $15.31.
  • MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) gained 22% to close at $2.83 after jumping around 20% on Thursday.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 22% to close at $9.40.
  • Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) surged 21.5% to close at $2.77.
  • The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) rose 21.3% to close at $11.86.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) gained 21.2% to close at $11.27. Service Properties Trust priced its $800 million of senior unsecured notes on Thursday.
  • Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) surged 20.9% to close at $3.59.
  • Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) rose 20.7% to close at $4.60.
  • Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) jumped 20.7% to close at $3.33.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares rose 20.4% to close at $69.44 following strong US jobs data and continued optimism amid the reopening of the economy.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 20.4% to close at $5.25 following strong US jobs data and continued optimism amid the reopening of the economy. As the economy reopenings, consumer spending in the sector should increase.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares jumped 20.1% to close at $17.74.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 19.9% to close at $18.43.
  • The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares gained 19.2% to close at $11.16.
  • Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) rose 19% to close at $4.32.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) climbed 18.2% to close at $4.23 following a 23% surge on Thursday.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) gained 18.1% to close at $4.51.
  • Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares rose 17.9% to close at $8.36.
  • Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) shares gained 16.4% to close at $21.51 following strong US jobs data and continued optimism amid the reopening of the economy.
  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares gained 16.2% to close at $5.75.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) shares gained 15.1% to close at $12.34.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares gained 15% to close at $2.45 as the FDA approved its supplemental New Drug Application for new strength of XERAVA for injection as treatment for complicated intra-abdominal infections.
  • CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) gained 14.5% to close at $12.12 after gaining more than 5% on Thursday.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) gained 14.5% to close at $22.43.
  • Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) gained 14.1% to close at $6.39.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 14.1% to close at $13.02 after declining over 6% on Thursday.
  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) gained 14% to close at $2.93.
  • Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) climbed 13.3% to close at $2.38 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 12.9% to close at $2.98 as the company said the FDA has accepted its sNDA for Gocovri as a treatment for OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease patients receiving levodopa-based therapy. The company said the anticipated PDUFA action date is Feb. 1, 2021.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares rose 12.7% to close at $3.01.
  • J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares gained 12.4% to close at $6.16.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares gained 11.9% to close at $2.07 after reporting Q1 results. Dynagas LNG Partners swung to a profit of $0.11 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per share.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) gained 11.2% to close at $18.59. American Airlines surged more than 41% on Thursday after the company said it will boost its U.S. flight schedule next month. It plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
  • iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares gained 11% to close at $10.61.
  • Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares gained 10.8% to close at $32.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) gained 10.8% to close at $4.31.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) gained 8.5% to close at $42.40 following a 16% gain on Thursday.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) rose 7.6% to close at $22.62 after climbing over 21% on Thursday.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 7% to close at $8.74 after jumping 19% on Thursday.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares dipped 40.2% to close at $0.98 on frdiay after gaining over 83% on Thursday.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares fell 33.8% to close at $1.04. Titan Medical shares jumped 463% on Thursday after the company announced development and license agreements with Medtronic and a senior secured loan.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 24.5% to close at $2.74. Cinedigm shares surged 177% on Thursday after the company announced it has partnered with Vewd for global OTT channel distribution.
  • TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 24.2% to close at $0.6065 following a 93% surge on Thursday.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 20.1% to close at $7.56.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) dropped 17.6% to close at $12.19.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 16% to close at $11.16.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) tumbled 15.1% to close at $6.66.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) fell 15% to close at $3.06.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) tumbled 15% to close at $2.73.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dropped 14.3% to close at $2.57.
  • Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares fell 14.2% to close at $32.56. Slack Technologies reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but withdrew its annual billings guidance. Amazon and Slack also announced a strategic partnership in a bid to compete with Microsoft’s Teams.
  • Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 13.4% to close at $5.94. Genius Brands shares fell 13% on Thursday as the company announced plans to sell up to 60.1 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares declined 12.2% to close at $3.46.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 11.2% to close at $6.88. Kezar Life Sciences gained 73% on Thursday after the company announced updated results from the Phase 1b portion of the Phase 1b/2 MISSION study, which is evaluating the safety and tolerability of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus with and without nephritis, showing overall improvements across seven measures of disease activity.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) shares dipped 11% to close at $2.44 following Q1 results.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 10.8% to close at $5.80.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) fell 10.8% to close at $5.54.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares dipped 10.1% to close at $1.96.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) dropped 10% to close at $197.98 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) dropped 9.6% to close at $18.75. GAN is expected to release Q1 earnings on June 17.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 9.5% to close at $0.38 after gaining around 8% on Thursday.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares declined 7.8% to close at $7.36.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 7% to close at $2.94.

