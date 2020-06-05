Apex Legends' Next Event May Be A Treasure Hunter Theme, Reports Say

Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) free-to-play battle royale title "Apex Legends" has offered fantastic themes and storylines for new Legends as seasons have progressed. Now, reports suggest the next event will have a Treasure Hunter theme.

Data miners have extracted assets that circulate around relic hunting, and the game files list a new event as "Treasure Hunter."

Data miner Shrugtal shared a loot crate file list on Twitter, while another named Biast12 discovered a loot tick that carries the Treasure Hunter themed appearance.

The event theme isn't too much of a surprise considering the background of the game's new Legend, Loba. Her skills are based off of looting and carrying rare items in-game. In addition, Loba's initial character design was less of a thief, and more about treasure hunting. The theme could be a nod toward the Legend's first design.

Respawn hasn't confirmed the new event as of yet, but if the launch of the new theme isn't too far off, it could be connected to the unlocking of loot bunkers that are placed around Kings Canyon.