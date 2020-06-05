SteelSeries And BLAST Partner For Dota 2 Tournament

SteelSeries is no stranger to sponsoring teams and events in the "Dota 2" universe.

The gaming peripheral company is already a sponsor of organization OG, the only two-time winner of "Dota 2" tournament The International, and the relationship between SteelSeries and BLAST has already been established for past events. The peripheral company also sponsored last November's BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen.

Now, the company is sponsoring BLAST Bounty Hunt, an inaugural "Dota 2" tournament that features six teams.

Tim Ashton, European Head of Esports for SteelSeries, said in a statement, "BLAST have proven time and again that they've got what it takes to launch top tier tournaments and events, and we're excited to be part of their first foray into Dota 2. This scene is a proud part of our heritage, and we can't wait to see how the Dota 2 community engage with this exciting new addition."

BLAST Bounty Hunt will highlight an interactive fan prediction game, bounties to award additional prize money, and a prize pool of $150,000. SteelSeries will provide the event's analysts and commentators with headsets.

Leo Matlock, Commercial Director at BLAST, added, "The partnership provides a perfect fit for both brands with BLAST and SteelSeries sharing a keen eye for innovation and great passion for the world of esports. We're thrilled to have SteelSeries on board for BLAST Bounty Hunt, and bringing some exciting fan engagement ideas with their 'Dota 2' heritage, as we look to expand into the popular game and deliver the first class tournament that viewers have come to expect from us."