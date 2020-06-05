Why Digital Ally's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares were trading higher on Friday after it was reported Kansas City Police Department has purchased $2.5 million in body cameras.

Digital Ally produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. Its products are an in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets.

Digital Ally’s shares were trading 20.77% higher at $2.50 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.25 and a 52-week low of 64 cents.

