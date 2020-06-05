Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Digital Ally's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2020 3:44pm   Comments
Share:

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares were trading higher on Friday after it was reported Kansas City Police Department has purchased $2.5 million in body cameras.

Digital Ally produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. Its products are an in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets.

Digital Ally’s shares were trading 20.77% higher at $2.50 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.25 and a 52-week low of 64 cents.

Related Links:

Gun, Security Stocks Trade Higher After Weekend Protests Turn Violent And Destructive

Digital Ally Slammed After Axon Prevails In Patent Case

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DGLY)

17 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; Kaleido Biosciences Shares Plunge
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Lower; MoneyGram International Shares Jump
Why Digital Ally's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com