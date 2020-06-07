Market Overview

Sony Fined $2.4M In Australia Over PlayStation Refund Policy
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 07, 2020 4:26pm   Comments
Sony Interactive Entertainment (NYSE: SNE) Network Europe has reportedly been fined AU$3.5 million ($2.4 million) by an Australian court after "refusing to refund customers" who believed they purchased faulty digital products. Four consumers spoke out against the company after Sony refused to refund digital purchases. However, a fifth consumer was offered the refund. Because of this, Sony was found guilty of breaking Australian Consumer Law.

Rod Sims, the chairman of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, stated that “consumer guarantee rights do not expire after a digital product has been downloaded and certainly do not disappear after 14 days or any other arbitrary date claimed by a game store or developer.”

Consumers can get a repair, replacement or refund for products with a major fault from the seller, and they cannot be simply sent to a product developer, he said. 

Sony was also found guilty after telling a consumer that it did not have to provide a refund unless the game's developer authorized it.

Sims responded to the incident, stating that "what Sony told these consumers was false." This liability led to Sony owing $3.5 million and will also add to the ACCC's legal cost.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

