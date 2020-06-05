Market Overview

Riot Games Issues Ban Wave, Eradicates Over 200 'VALORANT' Cheaters
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2020 3:24pm   Comments
Cheating, especially on PC titles, has always been a major issue. Exploiting weaknesses and utilizing external software to obtain an unfair advantage is something developers are always fighting against.

With "VALORANT" now officially launched, Riot Games has taken steps to eradicate and prevent cheaters from abusing the game. Thousands were banned from the closed beta as Riot introduced its anti-cheat system Vanguard. The program can now auto ban suspected cheaters.

On Thursday, Vanguard detected a new cheat that allowed players to lock onto enemies in order to obtain easier kills. The players who were found with the cheat have received hardware bans, meaning any account they create on their personal PC will be instantly banned from the game. Over 200 players were removed.

While Vanguard received criticism at its launch, it seems the system is accurately picking up players utilizing cheat software. The company hopes to kick out cheating players before they start ruining games for others.

Image Courtesy Of Riot Games

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: eSports gaming Riot Games valorant video gamesNews

