75 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares jumped 116.1% to $1.17 following Q1 results. Hermitage Offshore posted a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.98 per share.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) jumped 94.8% to $2.92 amid volatility after the company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Hertz Global shares also jumped about 84% on Thursday.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares climbed 45% to $5.87.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 38.3% to $1.1376.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) gained 37.5% to $1.4850 after the company reported amendment to its credit agreement.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares climbed 35.7% to $2.58. XpresSpa shares jumped around 76% on Thursday after the company’s 8-K showed it has entered a warrant exchange deal for 6.186 million shares to buy company shares.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) climbed 35% to $3.71 after gaining over 8% on Thursday.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) rose 34.4% to $3.1173 after jumping around 20% on Thursday.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) gained 34.3% to $9.13.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) jumped 31.4% to $5.11.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares climbed 30.4% to $0.1780. Seanergy Maritime shares climbed 11% on Thursday following tweet from the company on Capesize daily earnings being up 69% in June.

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) surged 27.5% to $4.87.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares gained 27.1% to $5.34.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares jumped 26.3% to $5.19.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) climbed 26% to $6.26.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 26% to $54.70.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) surged 25.7% to $11.69. Service Properties Trust priced its $800 million of senior unsecured notes on Thursday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) rose 25% to $3.2099.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) jumped 24.6% to $3.5501.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) gained 24.5% to $19.36 amid a gain in oil prices following positive US jobs data.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 24.3% to $20.78. American Airlines surged more than 41% on Thursday after the company said it will boost its U.S. flight schedule next month. It plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) rose 23% to $4.4050 following a 23% surge on Thursday.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) climbed 22.9% to $6.88.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares rose 21.9% to $18.00.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares gained 21.7% to $8.64.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) rose 21.7% to $12.89.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) shares jumped 21.6% to $22.46 following strong US jobs data and continued optimism amid the reopening of the economy.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) gained 21.2% to $2.97 after the company reported a deal to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares gained 21.1% to $2.58 as the FDA approved its supplemental New Drug Application for new strength of XERAVA for injection as treatment for complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) climbed 21% to $23.72.

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares gained 20.2% to $15.62.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares rose 20% to $11.47.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares surged 19.9% to $3.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) shares rose 19.7% to $12.84.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares gained 19.5% to $5.92.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares gained 19.3% to $14.94.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares rose 19.3% to $6.54.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares surged 19.1% to $11.15.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) rose 18.3% to $24.83 after climbing over 21% on Thursday.

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares rose 18.3% to $34.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 guidance above estimates.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 18.3% to $9.66 after jumping 19% on Thursday.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares rose 17.4% to $67.71 following strong US jobs data and continued optimism amid the reopening of the economy.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) gained 17.3% to $12.43 after gaining more than 5% on Thursday.

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 16.5% to $13.29 after declining over 6% on Thursday.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 16.5% to $45.64 following a 16% gain on Thursday.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NYMT) rose 14.2% to $3.08 after surging over 14% on Thursday.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares gained 13.9% to $2.1068 after reporting Q1 results. Dynagas LNG Partners swung to a profit of $0.11 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per share.

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) climbed 13.3% to $2.38 after declining around 7% on Thursday.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 12% to $14.59 after gaining 15% on Thursday.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 9.8% to $1.1406 after surging around 17% on Thursday.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 7% to $2.81 as the company said the FDA has accepted its sNDA for Gocovri as a treatment for OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease patients receiving levodopa-based therapy. The company said the anticipated PDUFA action date is Feb. 1, 2021.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.4% to $47.03 after the company announced it has been awarded a department of defense contract for its coronavirus vaccine with up to $60 million in funding. JP Morgan upgraded Novavax from Underweight to Neutral.

Losers

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares tumbled 38.8% to $1.0030 after gaining over 83% on Thursday.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares dropped 32.5% to $1.06. Titan Medical shares jumped 463% on Thursday after the company announced development and license agreements with Medtronic and a senior secured loan.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 29.4% to $2.56. Cinedigm shares surged 177% on Thursday after the company announced it has partnered with Vewd for global OTT channel distribution.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) dropped 21.9% to $0.6246 following a 93% surge on Thursday.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 18.5% to $7.72.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares dropped 16.5% to $31.67. Slack Technologies reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but withdrew its annual billings guidance. Amazon and Slack also announced a strategic partnership in a bid to compete with Microsoft’s Teams.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) dipped 14% to $11.44.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 13.3% to $0.3641 after gaining around 8% on Thursday.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: MNLO) fell 13% to $1.9250 after the company priced its 27.05 million share common stock offering at $1.85 per share.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares declined 13% to $9.23.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) shares dropped 12% to $2.41 following Q1 results.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) tumbled 11.4% to $6.95.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 11.1% to $5.78.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares declined 10.3% to $7.16.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) dropped 10.2% to $197.71 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 10.2% to $6.96. Kezar Life Sciences gained 73% on Thursday after the company announced updated results from the Phase 1b portion of the Phase 1b/2 MISSION study, which is evaluating the safety and tolerability of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus with and without nephritis, showing overall improvements across seven measures of disease activity.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dropped 10% to $2.6998.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 9.8% to $3.13.

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) dipped 9.7% to $6.63.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 9% to $6.24. Genius Brands shares fell 13% on Thursday as the company announced plans to sell up to 60.1 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) declined 8.9% to $24.51 after the company reported Q1 results and issued guidance for Q2 and FY21.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 8.7% to $2.6401.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 8.5% to $2.89.