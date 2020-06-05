Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Simon Property To Gap: See You In Court For Not Paying Rent
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2020 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Simon Property To Gap: See You In Court For Not Paying Rent

Mall owner giant Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) is suing retailer Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) over unpaid rent and other expenses, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

What Happened

Simon is taking Gap to court as the retailer failed to pay its rent for April, May and June, according to WSJ. Simon is also requesting the court force Gap to pay its attorney fees and other expenses.

Simon said in the complaint the requirement that Gap and its entities "timely pay rent due under the leases has not been excused."

Gap previously said in April it can't pay rent because of its cash flow problems brought on by the COVID-1 pandemic.

Why It's Important

Gap CFO Katrina O'Connell said in its first-quarter conference call on Thursday it's "knee deep with all the landlords today." The executive said it's "very hard" to offer any timeline, although it's looking for ways to "partners with our landlords to come out with a better profitability for the company."

Simon properties had 412 Gap and its other branded stores, making it one of the mall owner's top store tenants aside from department stores.

Gap's stock traded around $12.24 per share at the time of publication.

Related Links:

GAP Losses Pile Up To Nearly $1B Due To Coronavirus Store Closures

Cramer Says The Latest Rotation Trend Is Driven By 'Ravenous Consumers'

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPS + SPG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Jobs Data
GAP Losses Pile Up To Nearly $1B Due To Coronavirus Store Closures
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Cramer Says The Latest Rotation Trend Is Driven By 'Ravenous Consumers'
6 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: malls retail retailersNews REIT Retail Sales Media Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com