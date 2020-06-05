Why MacroGenics Is Moving Today

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares are moving on Friday.

The company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Margetuximab in the U.S. for gastric cancer.

Macrogenics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's strategy includes leveraging partnerships with a therapeutic focus geared toward developing a broad portfolio of pipeline candidates.

MacroGenics's stock was trading up 0.20% at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.50 and a 52-week low of $4.04.

