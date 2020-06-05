Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Menlo Therapeutics Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2020 11:16am   Comments
Share:

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares are trading lower on Friday, after the company reported a common stock offering of 27.05 million shares at $1.85 per share.

Menlo Therapeutics is a U.S.-based late-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of Serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis.

The pipeline product of the company includes Prurigo Nodularis, Prurigo Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Refractory Chronic Cough.

Menlo Therapeutics's stock was trading down 14.03% at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.48 and a 52-week low of $1.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNLO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adamas Rallies On FDA Acceptance, Oxford Immunotech Reportedly Gets $400M Bid
40 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2020
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For June PDUFA Dates
26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com