Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's morning session saw 2 companies set new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW)
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Proficient Alpha (NASDAQ: PAAC).
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.37 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
- Proficient Alpha (NASDAQ: PAAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday. The stock was down 6.64% for the day.
