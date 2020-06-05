Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2020 10:40am   Comments
Friday's morning session saw 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW)
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Proficient Alpha (NASDAQ: PAAC).

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.37 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
  • Proficient Alpha (NASDAQ: PAAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday. The stock was down 6.64% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

