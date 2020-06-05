Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 115 companies made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 22.16% to hit its new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $328.00. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $253.72 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.

shares were up 2.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $363.60.

stock hit a yearly high price of $172.40. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.97. The stock traded up 6.49% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.20. The stock traded up 2.9% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $228.26 on Friday morning, moving up 2.55%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $231.26 Friday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.00 on Friday morning, moving up 9.01%.

shares were up 3.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $127.39 for a change of up 3.14%.

shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $409.24.

shares were up 3.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.76.

shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.15 for a change of up 0.69%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $88.37 on Friday, moving up 2.24%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $196.15. Shares traded up 4.02%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.30 with a daily change of up 1.55%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.98. Shares traded up 1.83%.

shares hit $102.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.78 on Friday morning, moving up 3.25%.

shares were up 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $230.54.

shares hit $133.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.93%.

shares hit a yearly high of $24.36. The stock traded up 5.55% on the session.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $179.65 with a daily change of up 1.01%.

shares set a new yearly high of $104.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.93. The stock traded up 6.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $317.66. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $53.82 this morning. The stock was up 4.29% on the session.

shares were up 3.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $199.15.

shares were up 3.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.27.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.59. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.48. The stock traded up 3.98% on the session.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.99 with a daily change of up 4.24%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $64.50 Friday. The stock was up 3.02% for the day.

shares hit $17.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.53%.

shares were up 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.61.

stock set a new 52-week high of $218.19 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.23%.

shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.58.

shares set a new 52-week high of $103.99 on Friday, moving down 1.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.07 on Friday morning, moving up 1.67%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $67.33. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week high of $177.50 on Friday, moving up 3.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Friday, moving up 3.82%.

shares hit $93.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.9%.

shares hit a yearly high of $128.51. The stock traded up 5.04% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $50.38 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $120.52. The stock was up 3.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $28.26. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.

shares broke to $69.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.79%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $119.29 Friday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.46. Shares traded up 2.66%.

shares were up 5.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $116.70.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.14. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $37.24 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.92%.

shares were up 3.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.66.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.75. The stock traded up 4.83% on the session.

shares hit $37.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%.

shares set a new yearly high of $87.98 this morning. The stock was up 8.47% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $57.87 on Friday, moving up 2.87%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $44.87. Shares traded up 2.85%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.00. Shares traded up 1.17%.

shares were up 2.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.97 for a change of up 2.86%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $65.80 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.02%.

shares were up 4.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.07.

stock set a new 52-week high of $79.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.06 on Friday morning, moving up 1.58%.

shares set a new yearly high of $2.88 this morning. The stock was up 5.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $47.48. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.

shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.24.

stock set a new 52-week high of $18.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.74. Shares traded up 0.86%.

shares set a new yearly high of $55.17 this morning. The stock was up 3.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.53. The stock traded up 9.15% on the session.

shares hit $56.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.00. The stock traded down 1.4% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $37.95. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.

shares broke to $14.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.18%.

shares set a new yearly high of $12.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.46% on the session.

shares broke to $12.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.46%.

shares broke to $26.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.55%.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.41. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.38. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.45. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.80 on Friday morning, moving up 3.58%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.63. Shares traded up 0.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.65%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.

shares broke to $7.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.

shares were up 2.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.67.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.74. Shares traded up 7.96%.

shares were up 4.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.65 for a change of up 4.03%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.31.

shares were up 3.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.50.

shares were up 5.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.08 for a change of up 5.9%.

shares broke to $19.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.22 on Friday morning, moving up 6.15%.

shares hit $8.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.56%.

shares hit a yearly high of $3.70. The stock traded up 4.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $3.70. The stock traded up 4.08% on the session. Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.53 on Friday, moving up 20.17%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $53.53 on Friday, moving up 20.17%. THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $12.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session. Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares were up 4.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.84.

shares were up 4.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.84. Goldfield (AMEX: GV) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.15.

shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.15. MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares were up 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.79.

shares were up 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.79. Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.97%. Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 22.16%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $2.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 22.16%. FTS International (AMEX: FTSI) shares broke to $8.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.46%.

shares broke to $8.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.46%. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares hit a yearly high of $18.66. The stock traded up 4.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $18.66. The stock traded up 4.29% on the session. US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.96. The stock traded up 9.85% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.96. The stock traded up 9.85% on the session. Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares broke to $13.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.34%.

shares broke to $13.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.34%. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares set a new yearly high of $5.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.14%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.