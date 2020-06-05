Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During Friday's morning session, 115 companies made new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 22.16% to hit its new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $328.00. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock set a new 52-week high of $253.72 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares were up 2.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $363.60.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $172.40. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.97. The stock traded up 6.49% on the session.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.20. The stock traded up 2.9% on the session.
- Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $228.26 on Friday morning, moving up 2.55%.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $231.26 Friday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.00 on Friday morning, moving up 9.01%.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) shares were up 3.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $127.39 for a change of up 3.14%.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $409.24.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares were up 3.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.76.
- Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.15 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.37 on Friday, moving up 2.24%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $196.15. Shares traded up 4.02%.
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.30 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.98. Shares traded up 1.83%.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) shares hit $102.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.39%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.78 on Friday morning, moving up 3.25%.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares were up 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $230.54.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares hit $133.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.93%.
- Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares hit a yearly high of $24.36. The stock traded up 5.55% on the session.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $179.65 with a daily change of up 1.01%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares set a new yearly high of $104.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.93. The stock traded up 6.31% on the session.
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) shares hit a yearly high of $317.66. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares set a new yearly high of $53.82 this morning. The stock was up 4.29% on the session.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares were up 3.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $199.15.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were up 3.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.27.
- RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.59. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.48. The stock traded up 3.98% on the session.
- Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.99 with a daily change of up 4.24%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.50 Friday. The stock was up 3.02% for the day.
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) shares hit $17.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.53%.
- New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares were up 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.61.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) stock set a new 52-week high of $218.19 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.23%.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.58.
- Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.99 on Friday, moving down 1.07%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.07 on Friday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.33. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $177.50 on Friday, moving up 3.67%.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Friday, moving up 3.82%.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares hit $93.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.9%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a yearly high of $128.51. The stock traded up 5.04% on the session.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.38 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.52. The stock was up 3.28% for the day.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.26. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares broke to $69.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.61%.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.79%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $119.29 Friday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.46. Shares traded up 2.66%.
- LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) shares were up 5.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $116.70.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.14. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.24 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.92%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares were up 3.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.66.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.75. The stock traded up 4.83% on the session.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares hit $37.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%.
- Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares set a new yearly high of $87.98 this morning. The stock was up 8.47% on the session.
- PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.87 on Friday, moving up 2.87%.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $44.87. Shares traded up 2.85%.
- APi Gr (NYSE: APG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.00. Shares traded up 1.17%.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) shares were up 2.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.97 for a change of up 2.86%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.80 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.02%.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares were up 4.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.07.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.06 on Friday morning, moving up 1.58%.
- Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) shares set a new yearly high of $2.88 this morning. The stock was up 5.76% on the session.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares hit a yearly high of $47.48. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares were up 2.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.24.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.56%.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.74. Shares traded up 0.86%.
- INTL FCStone (NASDAQ: INTL) shares set a new yearly high of $55.17 this morning. The stock was up 3.94% on the session.
- ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.53. The stock traded up 9.15% on the session.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares hit $56.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.00. The stock traded down 1.4% on the session.
- CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.95. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares broke to $14.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.18%.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares set a new yearly high of $12.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.46% on the session.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares broke to $12.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.46%.
- nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) shares broke to $26.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.29%.
- Collier Creek Hldgs (NYSE: CCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.55%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $9.41. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session.
- American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.38. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.
- FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.45. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.
- Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.80 on Friday morning, moving up 3.58%.
- Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.63. Shares traded up 0.58%.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.65%.
- Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
- Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) shares broke to $7.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares were up 2.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.67.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.74. Shares traded up 7.96%.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares were up 4.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.65 for a change of up 4.03%.
- Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.31.
- ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ: ARYA) shares were up 3.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.50.
- Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares were up 5.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.08 for a change of up 5.9%.
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) shares broke to $19.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.92%.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.22 on Friday morning, moving up 6.15%.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) shares hit $8.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.56%.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares hit a yearly high of $3.70. The stock traded up 4.08% on the session.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.53 on Friday, moving up 20.17%.
- THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
- Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares were up 4.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.84.
- Goldfield (AMEX: GV) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.15.
- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares were up 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.79.
- Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.97%.
- Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 22.16%.
- FTS International (AMEX: FTSI) shares broke to $8.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.46%.
- Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares hit a yearly high of $18.66. The stock traded up 4.29% on the session.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.96. The stock traded up 9.85% on the session.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares broke to $13.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.34%.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares set a new yearly high of $5.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.14%.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
