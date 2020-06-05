Market Overview

Why Sorrento's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2020 9:38am   Comments
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are trading higher after the company announced its STI-4398 demonstrated ability in preclinical studies to completely inhibit the Sars-Cov-2 viral infection in vitro.

Sorrento Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma company that develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Sorrento's shares were up 7.77% at $4.16 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $10.00 and a 52-week low of $1.39.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

