Breaking: Truck Transportation Jobs Dropped Slightly In May





The number of workers employed in the Truck Transportation sector tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) fell slightly in May, to 1,431,600 from 1,432,800 the month before.

That figure was reported in the monthly unemployment statistics released today by BLS. The BLS reported that total non-farm payroll employment in May was up by 2.5 million, with the unemployment rate falling to 13.3%. That is down 1.4 percentage points.

The monthly BLS survey also reported that rail industry employment declined to 153,200 from 155,300 a month earlier. A year ago, it was 178,000.

FreightWaves will add to this story later this morning.