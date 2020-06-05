XpresSpa Advances COVID-19 Airport Screening Program With HyperPointe Contract

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) announced Thursday a partnership with marketing agency HyperPointe to screen and test for COVID-19 in airports.

“Our strategists have helped them design a workflow with the capacity to test thousands of people each week with minimal disruption to the workday,” HyperPointe CEO Ezra Ernst said in a press release. “Our creatives have produced comprehensive promotional, educational and digital solutions to facilitate a successful rollout. In addition, our technology team is integrating the XpresCheck workflow with AdvancedMD's Practice Management and EHR solution for online appointment scheduling, patient intake, lab integration, medical billing and reporting analytics."

Given its new partnership, XpresSpa has suspended its involvement with Relevant Cost Containment Healthcare and Healthalytica.

See Also: Watch Benzinga CEO's 'Crazy' XpresSpa Stock Pick Play Out In Real-Time

Why It's Important

In late May, XpresSpa formed a new business unit to facilitate its COVID-19 operations and began construction for a pilot program at John F. Kennedy International Airport. By the end of June, it expects to begin testing airline and airport employees, and it will subsequently expand the program to serve employees and travelers at other airports.

"We believe we have a significant role to play in the fight against COVID-19 given our airport relationships, infrastructure, workforce, and strong desire to keep travelers and the entire airport community safe," the company said. "HyperPointe has been an indispensable partner in that mission."

The stock traded up 45% to $2.77 per share at time of publication, after ripping 70% in Thursday's session. The stock traded under 50 cents a share as recently as May 21.

Image: Flickr/Sharon Hahn Darlin.