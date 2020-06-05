40 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) rose 138.3% to $1.29 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. Hermitage Offshore posted a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.98 per share.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares rose 68.1% to $3.58 in pre-market trading as the FDA approved its supplemental New Drug Application for new strength of XERAVA for injection as treatment for complicated intra-abdominal infections.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares rose 61.6% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. Dynagas LNG Partners swung to a profit of $0.11 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per share.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) rose 48.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported amendment to its credit agreement.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) rose 38.1% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported a deal to consolidate SEACOSCO joint venture.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 34.7% to $2.56 in pre-market trading. XpresSpa shares jumped around 76% on Thursday after the company’s 8-K showed it has entered a warrant exchange deal for 6.186 million shares to buy company shares.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 32% to $1.98 in pre-market trading amid volatility after the company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Hertz Global shares also jumped about 84% on Thursday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 31.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) rose 29.2% to $13.68 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Thursday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 28.9% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after surging around 17% on Thursday.
- Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) rose 27.6% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares rose 24.4% to $0.1698 in pre-market trading. Seanergy Maritime shares climbed 11% on Thursday following tweet from the company on Capesize daily earnings being up 69% in June.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) rose 23% to $4.40 in pre-market trading following a 23% surge on Thursday.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) rose 22.9% to $3.38 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 18.8% to $4.24 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. Kandi Technologies posted a Q1 loss of $0.03 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 18.6% to $3.13 in pre-market trading as the company reported the FDA filing acceptance of sNDA to modify the indication statement for GOCOVRI to include treatment for Parkinson's disease patients receiving levodopa and experiencing OFF episodes.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 17.5% to $4.76 in pre-market trading.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 16.6% to $19.52 in pre-market trading. American Airlines surged more than 41% on Thursday after the company said it will boost its U.S. flight schedule next month. It plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) rose 15.2% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Thursday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 13.5% to $5.87 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies will present data on epicutaneous immunotherapy and food allergy quality of life at the EAACI Digital Congress 2020.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NYMT) rose 13.2% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after surging over 14% on Thursday.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 13.2% to $12.92 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Thursday.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) rose 13% to $23.76 in pre-market trading after climbing over 21% on Thursday.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 13% to $44.12 in pre-market trading following a 16% gain on Thursday.
- Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares rose 10.1% to $32.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 9.8% to $49.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has been awarded a department of defense contract for its coronavirus vaccine with up to $60 million in funding. JP Morgan upgraded Novavax from Underweight to Neutral.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 9.6% to $14.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Thursday.
Losers
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 27.4% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Titan Medical shares jumped 463% on Thursday after the company announced development and license agreements with Medtronic and a senior secured loan.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 21.6% to $5.38 in pre-market trading. Genius Brands shares fell 13% on Thursday as the company announced plans to sell up to 60.1 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 16.6% to $0.6498 in pre-market trading following a 93% surge on Thursday.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 16.5% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after gaining over 83% on Thursday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 15.7% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 14.7% to $3.10 in pre-market trading. Cinedigm shares surged 177% on Thursday after the company announced it has partnered with Vewd for global OTT channel distribution.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: MNLO) fell 14% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 27.05 million share common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 13.4% to $0.3635 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares fell 13% to $33.00 in pre-market trading. Slack Technologies reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but withdrew its annual billings guidance. Amazon and Slack also announced a strategic partnership in a bid to compete with Microsoft’s Teams.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 10.8% to $5.80 in pre-market trading.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) fell 9.6% to $2.82 in pre-market trading.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) shares fell 7.6% to $15.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) fell 6.6% to $27.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
