77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares surged 177.1% to close at $3.63 on Thursday after the company announced it has partnered with Vewd for global OTT channel distribution. On Wednesday, Cinedigm reported the launch of The Bob Ross Channel on Roku.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares jumped 168.2% to close at $1.14 after gaining over 25% on Wednesday.
- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) shares climbed 121.1% to close at $1.87 after the company reported Q2 results and announced it will pursue a sale of its operations and assets.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) gained 83.4% to close at $1.64 after surging around 52% on Wednesday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares gained 75.9% to close at $1.90 after gaining more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 73.4% to close at $7.75 after the company announced updated results from the Phase 1b portion of the Phase 1b/2 MISSION study, which is evaluating the safety and tolerability of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus with and without nephritis, showing overall improvements across seven measures of disease activity.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) gained 61.9% to close at $34.00. ZoomInfo priced its IPO at $21 per share.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) climbed 57% to close at $4.05.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 55.6% to close at $3.05 as the company reported completion of $70 million private placement.
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) surged 41.3% to close at $16.74 after the company said it will boost its U.S. flight schedule next month. It plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 35.3% to close at $17.55.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) climbed 31% to close at $0.29 after H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $3 price target.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares surged 30.3% to close at $4.95.
- Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) shares gained 29.4% to close at $3.74.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) shares surged 28.4% to close at $13.74.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) rose 28.2% to close at $4.96.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 27.4% to close at $22.13 after reporting FQ2 results.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) shares jumped 26.5% to close at $3.20.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) gained 25.5% to close at $14.63.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) shares rose 25.4% to close at $3.75.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) surged 25% to close at $2.85 after the company witness improvement in comparable sales in 8 out of previous 9 weeks.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) gained 23% to close at $3.58.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) jumped 22.4% to close at $12.29.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares gained 22.4% to close at $5.79.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 22.4% to close at $19.48. Strength in shares was potentially related to reopenings of businesses and hopes of a rebound in travel demand.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) gained 22.3% to close at $6.64.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) rose 21.7% to close at $5.66.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares climbed 21.4% to close at $21.02 amid positive sentiment in the sector after Americal Airlines said it will boost its US flight schedule next month and plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) shares climbed 21.3% to close at $0.2390 after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 21.2% to close at $3.95 after reporting Q1 results.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 20.9% to close at $0.1789.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares gained 20.7% to close at $6.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 19.9% to close at $5.00 after Barclays initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $7 per share.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) climbed 19.4% to close at $8.17.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 18.7% to close at $3.11.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) rose 18% to close at $2.89.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares climbed 17.4% to close at $14.11.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) gained 16.7% to close at $2.59.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII)climbed 16.6% to close at $15.66 after the company reported Q1 results and announced plans to restructure its retail operations unit.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares jumped 16.2% to close at $39.10 amid positive sentiment in the sector after Americal Airlines said it will boost its US flight schedule next month and plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 15.5% to close at $13.02 amid positive sentiment in the sector after Americal Airlines said it will boost its US flight schedule next month and plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares climbed 14.4% to close at $4.36 following Q1 results.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) climbed 13.3% to close at $2.64 as the company disclosed that assets under management in the U.S. Global Jets ETF crossed above $1 billion.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares rose 13% to close at $3.47 after the company released its new unified smart TV app experience on apple TV, Roku and Samsung TV.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares gained 11.4% to close at $9.00.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) climbed 11.1% to close at $31.15 in sympathy with Boeing after Amazon announced it leased 12 Boeing aircrafts from Air Transport Services Group.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 10.7% to close at $13.29.
- Mohawk Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWK) rose 9.5% to close at $5.20 after the company reported a 105% surge in preliminary revenue for May and raised its FY20 sales guidance.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) rose 8.3% to close at $1.69 after the company announced it has initiated a preclinical study for its second coronavirus vaccine program.
- Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) rose 8.2% to close at $22.91 after Amazon announced it leased 12 Boeing aircrafts from Air Transport Services Group.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 7.6% to close at $0.4197 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) shares gained 7.5% to close at $3.89.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) gained 6.6% to close at $5.97 after the company announced it has delivered 3,436 vehicles in the month of May, which was a record-setting month.
Losers
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) declined 29% to close at $5.25. FSD Pharma shares climbed 138% on Wednesday following an announcement regarding a potential COVID-19 drug.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) dipped 23% to close at $45.50 on Thursday after the company issued Q2 guidance below analyst estimates. However, the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ: SAVA) shares dropped 22.2% to close at $2.66 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences shares jumped around 68% on Wednesday after the company provided updates regarding its Phase 2b Study of PTI-125.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 18.4% to close at $0.6530 after gaining over 43% on Wednesday.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) fell 18.2% to close at $17.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) fell 17.8% to close at $2.36 after the company reported the pricing of $5.8 million registered direct offering.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares fell 17.6% to close at $11.78.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) fell 16.1% to close at $6.21.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 15.7% to close at $1.94. Ameri Holdings shares dipped around 20% on Wednesday after the company priced its $1.725 million registered direct offering at the market.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) dropped 15.4% to close at $16.65.
- Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) fell 15.3% to close at $1.11 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) dipped 14.5% to close at $2.78.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) dropped 14% to close at $14.72.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares fell 13.4% to close at $6.86 as the company announced plans to sell up to 60.1 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders. The company's launch of the 'Kartoon Channel' is anticipated for June 15th, while it also announced on May 28th it has met Nasdaq listing criteria.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) slipped 13.2% to close at $6.95. Gilat Satellite Networks posted a Q1 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares fell 12.9% to close at $10.80 after the company issued weak sales forecast for Q2 and FY21.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) slipped 12.8% to close at $2.38.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) declined 12% to close at $3.30.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares dropped 12% to close at $3.2550.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) tumbled 11.4% to close at $62.19.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 10.8% to close at $3.71. Ruhnn reported a Q4 loss of $0.03 per share on Wednesday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped 10.8% to close at $2.15.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares fell 10.3% to close at $3.85.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) declined 9.4% to close at $7.55. On Monday, Altimmune launched a clinical trial of T-COVIDTM, an Investigational intranasal immune modulator for the treatment of patients with early COVID-19 coronavirus.
