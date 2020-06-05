Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- U.S. jobs report for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect contraction of 7.725 million in nonfarm payrolls for May, following a loss of 20.5 million jobs in April. The country’s unemployment rate is projected to surge to 19.8% from 14.7% in April.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for April will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets