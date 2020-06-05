Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Debt Market Raised $22.5B This Week, The Highest Since 2007: FT
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2020 5:42am   Comments
Share:
US Debt Market Raised $22.5B This Week, The Highest Since 2007: FT

Companies in the United States raised $22.5 billion in the bond market this week, the Financial Times reported on Friday, based on EPFR Global data.

What Happened

This is the highest amount injected in bond mutual and exchange-traded funds in the U.S. in a week since 2007, according to the Financial Times.

Investment grade corporate bond funds accounted for $5.5 billion of the amount raised by companies in the week, funds buying investment grade corporate bond funds and government debt accounted for $7.5 billion, and junk bonds made up of $8.5 billion of the investments, the Financial Times reported.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) alone raised $10 billion in debt offering earlier this week, as reported by the Financial Times earlier. The publication said the funding was raised at the record lowest rate for any bond in U.S. corporate history.

Bond issuance has seen a surge in the U.S. as companies scramble to raise funds to weather the economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) raised some of the other high-profile debt offerings this year.

According to Refinitiv data reported by the Financial Times, the U.S. corporate bond market crossed $1 trillion by the end of May. For comparison, $1.2 trillion was raised in bonds in the entire year of 2019.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Amazon And Slack Deepen Partnership In A Bid To Compete With Microsoft
Apple $425 Per Share Case 'On The Horizon,' Analyst Says
Report: GM Starting Electric Delivery Van Program
What Elon Musk Thinks About Amazon: 'Monopolies Are Wrong!'
Ex-Whole Foods Exec Says Grocery Stores Need To Prepare For Next Disruption
FAANG Stocks Seem Immune To COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: The Financial TimesNews Bonds Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com