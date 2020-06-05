Recently Appointed LinkedIn CEO Apologizes After Employees Make 'Disturbing And Racist' Comments At Internal Meeting

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)-owned LinkedIn’s newly appointed CEO Ryan Roslansky issued an apology on Thursday after employees made insensitive comments anonymously at an internal company meeting held to discuss racial inequality.

What happened

Roslansky issued an apology to employees for allowing the meeting held Wednesday to be taken over by “offensive” comments.

The meeting was allowed following protests across the United States, which in turn were spurred by the killing of George Floyd, an African-American Minnesota resident.

Roslansky said, “We are not and will not be a company or platform where racism or hateful speech is allowed.”

Staffers made anonymous comments such as, “As a non-minority, all this talk makes me feel like I am supposed to feel guilty of my skin color. I feel like I should let someone less qualified fill my position.”

Why It Matters

Roslansky replaced Jeff Weiner as the CEO of LinkedIn on Monday. He was previously head of product at the company. Weiner, who led the social network for 11 years, assumed the role of the chairman.

Employees were outraged at some of the remarks made by their peers, one employee described the company Q&A session as a “dumpster fire,” while another labeled it an “epic fail,” reported the Daily Beast.

“I am COMPLETELY shocked by some of these racist comments from my fellow employees. I am thoroughly disgusted!” said a LinkedIn employee.

According to a report released last year, only 3.5% of LinkedIn’s staff is black and 5.9% Latino. The employees are 47.5% white and 40.3% Asian.

