Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Takes Down Trump Campaign's Video Tribute To George Floyd For Violating Copyright
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2020 5:06am   Comments
Share:
Twitter Takes Down Trump Campaign's Video Tribute To George Floyd For Violating Copyright

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) on Thursday took down one of the videos posted by President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign team on its platform.

What Happened

The nearly four-minute-long video was a tribute from the campaign team to George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died in an encounter with the police late last month, according to Politico, which earlier reported the news.

The Jack Dorsey-led social media company has kept the tweet up, but displays an overlay message on the video that reads, "this media has disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

"Twitter and [Dorsey] are censoring this uplifting and unifying message from President Trump after the [George Floyd] tragedy.

The same speech the media refused to cover," the campaign team account tweeted following the removal of the video.

The video is up at Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary YouTube's platform as of press time. According to the copyrights complaint tracker Lumen Database, Twitter's action followed a complaint from California-based Law Office of Sam Koolaq, Politico noted.

Why It Matters

Twitter last month labeled a tweet from Trump as spreading misinformation about mail-in ballots.

In response, the president signed an executive order aimed at limiting social media companies' immunity from lawsuits arising out of third-party content on their platforms and said Twitter had a bias against conservative content creators on its platform.

The San Francisco-based company censored another tweet from Trump following the executive order, this time for inciting violence.

Twitter Price Action

Twitter shares closed 3.3% lower at $33.72 on Thursday and were mostly unchanged in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

SoftBank Will Start $100M Fund To Help Minorities Of Color In US
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Donate $3M For Advancement Of Black And Brown Communities
Snap Says It Will No Longer Promote Trump's Content, Says He Incites Racial Violence
Twitter To Appoint Former Google CFO As Chairperson After Investor Push
Zuckerberg Tells Facebook Employees He's Not Going To Moderate Trump
Tesla CEO Musk Says Other Three Officers Should Be Charged In Floyd's Murder Case
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Donald Trump Jack Dorsey PoliticoNews Politics Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com