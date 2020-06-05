Twitter Takes Down Trump Campaign's Video Tribute To George Floyd For Violating Copyright

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) on Thursday took down one of the videos posted by President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign team on its platform.

What Happened

The nearly four-minute-long video was a tribute from the campaign team to George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died in an encounter with the police late last month, according to Politico, which earlier reported the news.

The Jack Dorsey-led social media company has kept the tweet up, but displays an overlay message on the video that reads, "this media has disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

We are working toward a more just society, but that means building up, not tearing down. Joining hands, not hurling fists. Standing in solidarity, not surrendering to hostility. pic.twitter.com/mp8957czvh — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 3, 2020

"Twitter and [Dorsey] are censoring this uplifting and unifying message from President Trump after the [George Floyd] tragedy.

The same speech the media refused to cover," the campaign team account tweeted following the removal of the video.

The video is up at Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary YouTube's platform as of press time. According to the copyrights complaint tracker Lumen Database, Twitter's action followed a complaint from California-based Law Office of Sam Koolaq, Politico noted.

Why It Matters

Twitter last month labeled a tweet from Trump as spreading misinformation about mail-in ballots.

In response, the president signed an executive order aimed at limiting social media companies' immunity from lawsuits arising out of third-party content on their platforms and said Twitter had a bias against conservative content creators on its platform.

The San Francisco-based company censored another tweet from Trump following the executive order, this time for inciting violence.

Twitter Price Action

Twitter shares closed 3.3% lower at $33.72 on Thursday and were mostly unchanged in the after-hours session.