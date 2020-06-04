7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 & FY21 total sales and billings guidance.
Losers
- Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Yext (NASDAQ: YEXT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- MongoDB (NYSE: MDB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
