7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2020 5:56pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 & FY21 total sales and billings guidance.

Losers

  • Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Yext (NASDAQ: YEXT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • MongoDB (NYSE: MDB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

