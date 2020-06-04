Why XpresSpa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

XpresSpa (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are trading sharply higher on Thursday. An XpresSpa Group 8-K showed the company has entered a warrant exchange deal for 6.186 million shares to buy company shares.

The move is also potentially on continued momentum after the company in late May announced it signed a contract to screen and test for COVID-19 at JFK International Air Terminal.

XpresSpa Group is a health and wellness holding company. The company is engaged in building a preeminent pure-play health and wellness services company around its core asset XpresSpa. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S.

XpresSpa shares were trading up 75% at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.45 and a 52-week low of 5 cents.

