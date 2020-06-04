Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why XpresSpa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2020 4:03pm   Comments
Share:
Why XpresSpa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

XpresSpa (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are trading sharply higher on Thursday. An XpresSpa Group 8-K showed the company has entered a warrant exchange deal for 6.186 million shares to buy company shares.

The move is also potentially on continued momentum after the company in late May announced it signed a contract to screen and test for COVID-19 at JFK International Air Terminal.

XpresSpa Group is a health and wellness holding company. The company is engaged in building a preeminent pure-play health and wellness services company around its core asset XpresSpa. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S.

XpresSpa shares were trading up 75% at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.45 and a 52-week low of 5 cents.

Related Links:

XpresSpa's Stock Skyrockets On Coronavirus Testing Contract

Watch Benzinga CEO's 'Crazy' XpresSpa Stock Pick Play Out In Real-Time

Image: Flickr/Sharon Hahn Darlin.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XSPA)

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Watch Benzinga CEO's 'Crazy' XpresSpa Stock Pick Play Out In Real-Time: Video
XpresSpa's Stock Skyrockets On Coronavirus Testing Contract
13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com