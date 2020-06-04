Market Overview

What Elon Musk Thinks About Amazon: 'Monopolies Are Wrong!'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX, is once again tweeting at Jeff Bezos, saying it’s time to break up Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

What Happened

Musk’s tweet was in response to New York Times journalist Alex Berenson, whose kindle book was apparently censored by Amazon. Berenson tweeted in frustration: “THEY CENSORED IT! It is based entirely on published government data and scientific papers. It doesn’t say coronavirus isn’t real or doesn’t kill people (in fact, the worst-case death toll is likely to be striking to people). And Amazon won’t run it.”

Social networks and publishing platforms have been working to ban extremist content and false misleading information on the coronavirus from being downloaded.

Musk saw this as a chance to take a swipe at Bezos.

This is not the first time Musk has taken a shot at Bezos. Back in April 2019, Musk called Bezos a "copycat" after Amazon said it plans to launch a massive constellation of more than 3,000 internet satellites.

The tech titans have been feuding for years, but as Business Insider's Dave Mosher points out, they aren't all that different.

"Behind the scenes, their visions aren't all that different," Mosher wrote in 2019. "They both want to preserve the earth. They both want to move humanity out into space where we can have a bigger bolder future than we would otherwise by just sticking to the surface of a rock."

Price Action

Tesla's stock was trading down 1.57% to $869.08 per share at time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $191.85.

Amazon's stock was trading down 0.62% to $2,462.93. The stock has a 52-week high of $2,525.45 and a 52-week low of $1,626.03.

Photo credit: Steve Jurvetson, Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Jeff Bezos

