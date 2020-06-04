Electronic Arts Launches Over 25 Games On Steam

On Thursday, Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) launched the "first wave" of games on Steam. Over 25 titles were released, including award-winning RPG games "Dragon Age II" and "Dragon Age: Inquisition," as well as "Need for Speed Heat," "Need for Speed: Rivals," "Need for Speed (2016)," and "Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville."

"We want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play," Mike Blank, SVP of Strategic Growth, stated in a release. "Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal. Not only are we excited to have our games on Steam, but we look forward to bringing them even more value when our subscription becomes available in the Summer."

In addition to the waves of existing titles, EA plans to launch new PC games on Steam beside other platforms. One of those titles is "Command & Conquer Remastered Collection" which launches tomorrow. The company's subscription model EA Access will also grant members access to a portfolio of EA titles while also including member benefits and discounts on "full EA game purchases, expansions and in-game items."