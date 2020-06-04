Nadeshot's 100 Thieves Enters 'VALORANT,' Announces Team Captain

Major esports and lifestyle apparel organization 100 Thieves announced today it would be entering "VALORANT." While the company carries other teams in games like "Fortnite" and "League of Legends," a lot of focus has been put into the brand's line of streetwear and general content creation. Now, the organization hopes to become one of the best teams in Riot Games' new tactical shooter.

In a video announcing the release, Founder and CEO of 100 Thieves, Matt "Nadeshot" Haag, stated:

"Over the last few years 100 Thieves has grown quite a bit. Obviously we've been focusing on our apparel business. We have been creating content at a very high level, and I'm proud of all the things we've accomplished so far. Really at the genesis of 100 Thieves, at the very core, it's been esports, competitive gaming. I'm just obsessed with the entire mentality that is driven around competitive gaming. 100 Thieves is officially entering into 'VALORANT.' We are going to build our own competitive team to try to be the best in the game. It brings me great pleasure to welcome the first building block of 100 Thieves, our first player ever signed to our 'VALORANT' team, Hiko."

Spencer "Hiko" Martin was announced as the captain of the team. He's no stranger to competitive esports. Hiko started playing "Counter-Strike" back in 2002 before playing competitively in 2011. He has been a part of organizations like Liquid, Cloud9, and Complexity.

In the video announcement, Hiko stated:

"After 18 years of 'Counter-Strike,' I think the biggest thing that 'VALORANT' kind of stuck out for me is the game feels very similar as far as gunplay and mechanics go. But when you start adding abilities, you have so many options for strategy and different styles of tactics that you can actually apply. It makes the game really fun to play, and it makes the game really fun to think about. 100 Thieves has always been an organization that I have looked up to. After having talked to the management and the actual people that I'll be working with, their goals and my goals really align. My goal throughout my entire career has always been to win. I can really see myself being a part of 100 Thieves for a long time."

Nadeshot added, "Hiko has such a huge start on a lot of the competition and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. We believe he is the best person that we could possibly recruit to be Captain of the 100 Thieves 'VALORANT' team."