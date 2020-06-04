60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares jumped 201.5% to $3.95 after the company announced it has partnered with Vewd for global OTT channel distribution. On Wednesday, Cinedigm reported the launch of The Bob Ross Channel on Roku.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) gained 130.3% to $0.9789 after gaining over 25% on Wednesday.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) rose 90.6% to $8.52 after the company announced updated results from the Phase 1b portion of the Phase 1b/2 MISSION study, which is evaluating the safety and tolerability of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus with and without nephritis, showing overall improvements across seven measures of disease activity.
- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) shares jumped 90.5% to $1.6118 after the company reported Q2 results and announced it will pursue a sale of its operations and assets.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) jumped 77.6% to $1.5880 after surging around 52% on Wednesday.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) jumped 70% to $3.3499 as the company reported completion of $70 million private placement.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares jumped 57.4% to $1.70 after gaining more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) surged 39.6% to $0.3090 after H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $3 price target.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) gained 32.5% to $3.42.
- Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) shares rose 28.7% to $3.7199.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 28% to $4.95.
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) jumped 26.1% to $14.94 after the company said it will boost its U.S. flight schedule next month. It plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares rose 24.4% to $6.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) shares jumped 23.8% to $4.4801.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares gained 23.6% to $21.39 amid positive sentiment in the sector after Americal Airlines said it will boost its US flight schedule next month and plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) shares rose 23.4% to $3.69.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) shares gained 21.8% to $0.2400 after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 21.7% to $0.1801.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares surged 21.6% to $4.621.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 20.5% to $3.1580.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares jumped 19.7% to $5.66.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 18.9% to $2.77 as the company disclosed that assets under management in the U.S. Global Jets ETF crossed above $1 billion.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) gained 18.4% to $2.70 after the company witness improvement in comparable sales in 8 out of previous 9 weeks.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 17.4% to $0.4578 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 17.4% to $20.39 after reporting FQ2 results.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 15.7% to $13.91.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares gained 14.7% to $3.52 after the company released its new unified smart TV app experience on apple TV, Roku and Samsung TV.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares surged 14.6% to $5.42.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares gained 14.5% to $13.76.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares rose 14.3% to $9.23.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) gained 14% to $11.44.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares jumped 13.5% to $38.21 amid positive sentiment in the sector after Americal Airlines said it will boost its US flight schedule next month and plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) climbed 12% to $31.38 in sympathy with Boeing after Amazon announced it leased 12 Boeing aircrafts from Air Transport Services Group.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 11.8% to $12.60 amid positive sentiment in the sector after Americal Airlines said it will boost its US flight schedule next month and plans to fly more than 55% of July domestic capacity.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares climbed 10.8% to $4.22 following Q1 results.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) gained 9.8% to $6.15 after the company announced it has delivered 3,436 vehicles in the month of May, which was a record-setting month.
- Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) rose 9.3% to $23.12 after Amazon announced it leased 12 Boeing aircrafts from Air Transport Services Group.
- Mohawk Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWK) climbed 8.4% to $5.15 after the company reported a 105% surge in preliminary revenue for May and raised its FY20 sales guidance.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) gained 8.3% to $1.69 after the company announced it has initiated a preclinical study for its second coronavirus vaccine program.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 5.8% to $17.81 after the company received a favorable final determination of non-infringement in an ITC patent investigation.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 23.6% to $2.6130. Cassava Sciences shares jumped around 68% on Wednesday after the company provided updates regarding its Phase 2b Study of PTI-125.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) dropped 22.3% to $45.91 after the company issued Q2 guidance below analyst estimates. However, the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) fell 21.6% to $2.25 after the company reported the pricing of $5.8 million registered direct offering.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 20% to $5.91. FSD Pharma shares climbed 138% on Wednesday following an announcement regarding a potential COVID-19 drug.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares dropped 18.5% to $11.64.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 17.5% to $0.6601 after gaining over 43% on Wednesday.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) dipped 17.3% to $2.69.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) fell 16.2% to $17.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) fell 16.1% to $6.21.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) tumbled 16% to $2.2950.
- Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) fell 15.4% to $1.11 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 14% to $1.9799. Ameri Holdings shares dipped around 20% on Wednesday after the company priced its $1.725 million registered direct offering at the market.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) dipped 13.8% to $2.75.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) tumbled 13.6% to $17.00.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) fell 12.6% to $7.00. Gilat Satellite Networks posted a Q1 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) dropped 12.5% to $3.28.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares fell 12.4% to $10.87 after the company issued weak sales forecast for Q2 and FY21.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) fell 8% to $1.9050 after rising over 25% on Wednesday.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares fell 6.4% to $7.43 as the company announced plans to sell up to 60.1 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders. The company's launch of the 'Kartoon Channel' is anticipated for June 15th, while it also announced on May 28th it has met Nasdaq listing criteria.
- Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) fell 6% to $84.11 after the company issued weak FY21 sales guidance. However, the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
