Why Inuvo's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Inuvo, Inc (NYSE: INUV) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company priced its common stock offering of 12.222 million shares at 45 cents per share.

Inuvo develops and sells information technology solutions for marketing. The company develops technology to deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet. Its products and services include ValidClick and IntentKey.

The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels, and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, social, and native.

Inuvo shares were trading down 15.21% at 55 cents on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of 78 cents and a 52-week low of 9 cents.

