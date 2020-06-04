Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2020 10:53am   Comments
Share:

During Thursday's morning trading, 6 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Color Star Technology (NASDAQ: HHT).
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 15.03% to hit a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) shares were down 15.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.00.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.26, and later moved down 2.92% over the session.
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Thursday morning, later moving down 14.46% over the rest of the day.
  • Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.58%.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.5% on the session.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ: HHT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVFM + HHT)

9 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 450 Points; Evofem Biosciences Shares Slide
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Falls 2%; FSD Pharma Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Campbell Soup Profit Tops Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com