Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 6 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) shares were down 15.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.00.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.5% on the session. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ: HHT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.