Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning trading, 6 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points:
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Color Star Technology (NASDAQ: HHT).
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 15.03% to hit a new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) shares were down 15.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.00.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.26, and later moved down 2.92% over the session.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Thursday morning, later moving down 14.46% over the rest of the day.
- Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.58%.
- Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.5% on the session.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ: HHT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
