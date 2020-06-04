Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday, 55 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares set a new yearly high of $395.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

shares were up 2.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $877.56. Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $404.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

shares hit $319.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high. Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares set a new yearly high of $56.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $112.57. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.12. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $314.46. argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $242.28 with a daily change of up 3.4%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.65. The stock was up 1.65% for the day. NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were up 7.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.15.

stock made a new 52-week high of $79.95 Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.41 with a daily change of up 1.97%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $64.17. The stock was up 4.12% for the day. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $75.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.64%. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares hit $23.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.63%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.00. Shares traded up 0.64%. Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.2%.

shares were up 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.18. AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.41%.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.81% on the session. Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.57. The stock traded down 2.23% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.54. The stock was up 17.86% for the day. Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.95 Thursday. The stock was up 4.61% for the day.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.65. The stock traded up 12.07% on the session. Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.26 on Thursday, moving up 7.98%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 204.34%. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.51%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.