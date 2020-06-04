85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares climbed 138.4% to close at $7.39 on Wednesday following an announcement regarding a potential COVID-19 drug. FSD said the FDA has approved its IND application for studying FSD-201 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. FSD-201, according to the company, is ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide, or PEA.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) jumped 97.3% to close at $7.93 on Wednesday after surging over 53% on Tuesday.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) surged 74.3% to close at $3.80.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 67.6% to close at $3.42 ahead of the company's presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference today. The company also provided updates regarding its Phase 2b Study of PTI-125.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) rose 56% to close at $10.70.
- Secoo Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares gained 52.6% to close at $3.28. Qudian and Secoo announced they have entered into an investment and strategic partnership.
- Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) rose 36.3% to close at $5.29.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) gained 36.2% to close at $3.05.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) jumped 35.5% to close at $2.07 after gaining over 37% on Tuesday.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) shares gained 33.1% to close at $21.30. Pliant Therapeutics priced its 9 million share IPO at $16 per share.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares climbed 32.9% to close at $5.78.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) gained 31.9% to close at $9.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and also issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares rose 28% to close at $3.11.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) climbed 27.5% to close at $5.56.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) gained 26.6% to close at $5.10.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) shares surged 26.3% to close at $14.27 as markets continue to gain on optimism over an economic reopening as well as a smaller-than-expected drop in nonfarm payrolls.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) gained 25.4% to close at $0.4250 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) gained 24.9% to close at $3.01.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares jumped 23.9% to close at $12.02.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares gained 23.2% to close at $2.87. WiSA LLC reported WiSA Ready™ Certification for all four 2020 8K TVs in the LG OLED ZX and LG NanoCell NANO 99 series.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) climbed 22.4% to close at $6.18 as markets continued to gain on optimism over an economic reopening as well as a smaller-than-expected drop in nonfarm payrolls.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) gained 22% to close at $4.32.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares jumped 21.9% to close at $2.73.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) gained 21.3% to close at $28.03.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares surged 21.2% to close at $24.94.
- Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) gained 20.5% to close at $30.12. Warner Music Group priced its 77 million share IPO at $25 per share.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) gained 19.7% to close at $6.43.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares jumped 19.6% to close at $15.92.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) climbed 19.5% to close at $17.31 as equities continued to gain on optimism over the economy reopening which could potentially increase travel demand as well as a smaller-than-expected drop in nonfarm payrolls.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) gained 19.2% to close at $5.60 after it was reported vehicle sales in China increased approximately 12% in May.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) gained 19.2% to close at $11.41.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares rose 19.1% to close at $13.25 after the company issued an interim update on its financial performance for the second quarter.
- Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE: PZN) surged 19% to close at $5.38.
- Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) gained 18.8% to close at $2.97.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) shares climbed 18.8% to close at $3.92.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) jumped 17.7% to close at $25.42 after the company reported its Q4 earnings results.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 17.2% to close at $5.51.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares jumped 16.8% to close at $7.78.
- Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) gained 16.4% to close at $26.99.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares rose 16.3% to close at $24.37 after the company announced it has reopened 25% of its restaurants.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 16.2% to close at $3.44.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) rose 15.9% to close at $7.65.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares rose 14.5% to close at $5.75.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 13.8% to close at $2.56.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares gained 13.6% to close at $10.93.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) rose 13.1% to close at $10.55.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares rose 13% to close at $0.91 following Q4 results. Gridsum posted a Q4 loss of $0.53 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.59 per share.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 12.3% to close at $108.79 after the company raised Q1 guidance.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) rose 11.4% to close at $9.47.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 10.8% to close at $7.66 after jumping more than 17% on Tuesday.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 10.7% to close at $3.22 after the company signed a contract of portfolio administration with IBM Services for 800,000 individual life insurance contracts.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) rose 9.7% to close at $7.90.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) gained 9.4% to close at $6.16.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 8.7% to close at $34.44 after the company disclosed a rise in its business following the lifting of coronavirus-led restrictions. Lyft’s total number of rides climbed 26% in May versus the prior month.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) rose 8.6% to close at $0.4710 after jumping around 33% on Tuesday.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) gained 7.2% to close at $2.99.
- Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 6.3% to close at $98.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) fell 36.6% to close at $14.29.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) shares dipped 36% to close at $0.4085 on Wednesday after the company reported a 22.2222 million unit offering to be priced at $0.45 per unit.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares dropped 26.6% to close at $3.42 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 28.5 million shares of common stock at $3.50 per share.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) dipped 22% to close at $1.03 following a 10% drop on Tuesday.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 19.9% to close at $2.30 after the company priced its $1.725 million registered direct offering at the market with no specific price disclosed.
- AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) fell 18.8% to close at $2.29 following a 7% decline on Tuesday.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dipped 18.6% to close at $16.15.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) fell 16.9% to close at $3.29.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) dropped 16% to close at $19.56 as the company reported a proposed follow-on public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell 14.8% to close at $2.31 after surging around 23% on Tuesday.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) fell 14.6% to close at $12.02.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) tumbled 13.9% to close at $52.99 after reporting Q1 results.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) declined 13.7% to close at $17.56.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares fell 13.3% to close at $12.43 after the company was not mentioned in the New York Times report on 'Vaccine Finalists.'
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) dipped 13.3% to close at $8.36.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) declined 13.2% to close at $4.14.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) dropped 12.8% to close at $8.16.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) declined 12.4% to close at $18.29. The U.S. Justice Department indicted Pilgrim's Pride CEO Jayson Penn, former Vice President Roger Austin, along with Claxton Poultry Farms President Mikell Fries and Vice President Scott Brady for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chickens, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) shares tumbled 12.3% to close at $22.78.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) fell 11.6% to close at $2.28.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 10.9% to close at $44.25 after the company was not mentioned in the New York Times report on 'Vaccine Finalists.'
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 10.7% to close at $2.75 after gaining over 24% on Tuesday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) fell 8.6% to close at $1.50. Tenax Therapeutics shares gained 13% on Tuesday after the company reported results from its Phase 2 trial of Levosimendan.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares declined 7.9% to close at $1.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares fell 7.4% to close at $1.51. BioHiTech Global shares jumped over 45% on Tuesday after the company reported that it entered into an agreement to distribute Altapure high-level disinfectant technology that can effectively kill the coronavirus.
- Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) fell 7.2% to close at $58.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and also issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dropped 5.7% to close at $6.98.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares fell 5.5% to close at $1.99.
