Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for May is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on international trade for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect April's total deficit shrinking to $42.0 billion from $44.4 billion in March.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the recent week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markets expect jobless claims to total 1.790 million for the May 30 week, down from 2.123 million in the prior week.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm productivity is likely to drop 2.5% in the quarter, with unit labor costs expected to rise 4.8 %.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
